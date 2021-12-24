ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cullman, AL

Farm Kids Club learning all about baking bread for January event

By Sara Gladney
The Cullman Tribune
The Cullman Tribune
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ev1EL_0dVLNGXb00

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Farm Kids Club is a North Alabama Agriplex program in which kids can learn vital agricultural and survival skills. The club recently learned to distinguish animal tracks and signs to tell which wildlife they may come across in the wild. The club also allows children to participate in various arts and crafts. The next event the Farm Kids Club will be hosting will be Sat., January 8 at 9:00 a.m. at the Agriplex. Kids will learn about the different kinds of bread from around the world and even get to bake some of their own.

The Farm Kids Club program is conducted on Saturdays every month. The program is for children ages 5 and over accompanied by an adult. Class fees are $5 per child. There is a max program cost of $10 per family. To register for the event and to see the upcoming Agriplex events, go to https://agriplex.org/WPtest/ .

Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
The Cullman Tribune

Pottery shop in Hartselle to offer Beginner Pottery Throwing Classes

CULLMAN, Ala. – Keramos, a pottery shop in Hartselle, will be offering a Beginner Pottery Throwing Class on each Friday of the month, starting Jan. 7 – January 28. Classes will last from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., with the fee for this course being $150.00 for the full set of classes.An announcement from Keramos reads, “At Keramos, we are offering a four-week wheel class. The class involves learning the basics of wheel throwing, throwing on the wheel, and glazing the pieces you make. By the end of the class, you’ll have beautiful pieces of your own pottery to take home with you!” Additional helpful tips offered by Keramos for attendees are arriving 5 – 10 minutes before class, keeping nails trimmed as it is easier to throw on a wheel with short fingernails and clay washes out of clothes, but it is recommended to wear clothes or shoes that are alright to get messy. Registration is available online at https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick…. Those interested must pay online by following the registration link in order to be registered for this class as space is limited. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
HARTSELLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Year-end reports: ‘Laughter, love and the pure presence of the Lord’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Curt’s Closet had a moving experience in 2021, literally. Relocating to a new and larger facility and becoming a full-time operation, the child and youth clothing ministry has expanded to keep up with growing needs. “This past year has been a roller coaster of a ride for all of us here at Curt’s Closet: many ups and very few downs,” said founder Ashley Wilson. “Laughter, love and the pure presence of the Lord surrounds this building. I am a firm believer that when God gives you a calling, a path forward, and a vision that you have no...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Vinemont Elementary to hold memorial cornhole tournament in January

VINEMONT, Al. – Vinemont Elementary School will be holding a memorial cornhole tournament in memory of Christian Hart, a Vinemont student who passed away in 2019, on January 29, 2022. Funds raised by the tournament will go to benefit the Christian Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund for Vinemont High School. The event will be held in the VES gym, with registration beginning at 12:00 p.m. and the games starting at 1:00 p.m. There will be two divisions of Bring Your Own Partner games – a social division using provided bags ($30 to register) and a bring-your-own-bag competitive division ($40). After the BYOP tournaments will be the airmail shot, followed by a blind draw partner tournament ($10). More details will be posted as the event draws closer. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Heather Mannheather@cullmantribune.com
VINEMONT, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Godbee family fulfills father’s love of service through Mandate of Giving

CULLMAN, Ala. – Tom Godbee, age 57, of Arley, passed away on Thursday, November 18, 2021, in Birmingham, Alabama. He was born on September 1, 1964, in Cullman, Alabama to Jack and Hazel Godbee. Tom experienced lung complications due to Covid that began just before Thanksgiving. He spent weeks at Cullman Regional Medical Center, and when he came home, his oxygen machine threw a breaker. When Godbee was in the hospital, he spoke to his wife Cindy about experiencing dreams of Heaven. Pam Dodd, whose nephew is married to Godbee’s daughter Kayra, said that Godbee spoke about being a “soldier...
CULLMAN, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cullman, AL
Society
Local
Alabama Business
Alabama State
Alabama Industry
City
Cullman, AL
Local
Alabama Society
Cullman, AL
Business
The Cullman Tribune

Birthday Shoutout: Happy 90th birthday to Carrel Wesley Neal!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Tribune would like to wish Carrel Wesley Neal a happy birthday! Christmas Eve has always been important to Carrel, and this year his family wants to make it extra special for his 90th birthday celebration. Carrel Wesley Neal’s 90th birthday will be this Saturday, Christmas Day, from which Carrel’s name is derived. According to his son Mark, the family had a record of longevity. Carrel’s wife Eula Mae is 89 years old. Carrel and Eula Mae have four sons Donald, Mike, David and Mark. The family is from Holly Pond, where Carrel graduated from high school...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

New Cullman drive-in theater debuts with classic Christmas films

CULLMAN, Ala. – Throwback Outdoor Cinema is a new drive-in theater that opened in Cullman the first weekend in December. Brandi and Seth Powell, of Cullman, started the theater showing Christmas films at the Cullman County Fairgrounds. Seth and Brandi began the theater with just the two of them. They said they had always wanted to start a drive-in and just recently found the time to do so. The theater has shown “Home Alone 2: Lost in New York,” “Dr. Suess’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas” and will show “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” tonight, Dec. 23. The Powell’s plan to continue their drive-in theatre in the summer with classic throwback films from the 70s, 80s and 90s. They serve Kernel Kullman’s popcorn, hot chocolate, theater candy and bottled sodas at the concession stand. There are designated rows for different types of vehicles, with the smallest cars in the front row. The Powell’s hope their theater will be a fun new activity in Cullman for the whole family to participate in throughout the year. Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

The City of Cullman celebrates German roots with Christkindlmarkt Dec. 17-18

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman hosted its first German-themed Christkindlmarkt (Christmas market) on Friday, sponsored by the Town of Cullman. The German theme is an homage to Cullman’s German heritage, much like the Weihnachtspyramide, which has been assembled and displayed next to the Cullman County Museum for the past three years. The Christkindlmarkt is an open-air shopping experience and featured live entertainment from the Civic Ballet Company and local theatre groups, as well as music from local bands. Holly Jolly Spirits served authentic Glühwein mulled wine and hot chocolate. Wurstgrill served authentic currywurst. The shop vendors were Gingham Girl, Brickyard Meats, Leldon’s...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Dreher’s hosting Christmas Eve Bubbly Brunch and New Year’s Eve Party

CULLMAN, Ala. – Dreher’s Cocktail Bar and Restaurant will be celebrating Christmas Eve with their new Christmas Eve Bubbly Brunch on Friday, Dec. 24. Tickets are $60 per person with a $25 deposit required (deposit goes towards the total ticket price). Tickets can be reserved by calling Dreher’s directly at 256-735-4645 or messaging through the business’ social media pages. Doors will open at 10:00 a.m., with the event start at 10:30 a.m. Alabama Crown Wine Representative Sonya Ploshay will be in attendance and will be presenting each of the wines paired with the extensively detailed four course brunch, put together by...
CULLMAN, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bread#Arts And Crafts#The Farm Kids Club
The Cullman Tribune

Pet of the Week: Enjoy the Christmas lights with Louie!

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Animal Shelter’s Donna Ruttkay shares this week’s Cullman Tribune Pet of the Week: Louie! According to Ruttkay, Louie is a 1.5-2-year-old Shepherd/Collie mix. This medium energy dude loves spending time with his people, is smart and has a humble nature. He’s also quite skillful on his leash. This intelligent fellow will surely make an excellent therapy, companion or hiking dog! Louie’s adoption fee includes DHLPP vaccine, Bordetella vaccines, rabies vaccine, wormer, general exam at the vet, microchip, free 30-day health insurance policy issued by 24PetWatch (with valid email only) and a free bag of food from Cullman Pet Depot (you must pay sales tax).  Animal shelter staff and volunteers work with their dogs to make sure they are accustomed to being around people, walking on a leash and practicing good behavior. Several of the shelter’s canine friends have even been “hired” to work as therapy and special needs service dogs.   Please consider adopting to give a rescued pet a chance at a happy and healthy life. Contact the Cullman County Animal Shelter at 256-734-5448 or visit them at 935 Convent Rd. NE. Reach them by email at cullmancountyanimalshelter@gmail.com.  Copyright 2021 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

‘It’s given me a lot of joy’

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman native Taylor LeShea Allen started her business Crew Collective Co. in October 2021 after the loss of her baby boy Crew, who was born with chromosomal disease Trisomy 18. Allen began her woodworking business as an outlet for her grief. The first message on her website is, “On May 3, 2021, we had the most beautiful baby boy, Crew, who stayed with us for two hours before he entered the gates of Heaven. Our heartbeat behind Crew Collective Co. is not only to love and serve the people of our community, but to share with others the hope we...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

West Elementary students help spread love of reading with donation to the Imagination Library

CULLMAN, Ala. – West Elementary’s sixth graders on Thursday presented a donation to the Friends of the Public Libraries of Cullman County.  Vice President of the Friends, Oakleigh Calahan, accepted the check on behalf of the organization. In the spirit of giving, the students raised the money to donate to the Cullman County Imagination Library, an organization that mails books to children under age 5 every month, as part of their Christmas celebration. Each child was encouraged to donate just one dollar to the cause, and many children even brought in a few extra. Working together, the students raised over $190 to...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Electric Co-op HUG program assists neighbors in need

CULLMAN, Ala. – Cullman Electric Cooperative’s Home Utility Gift (HUG) allows participants to help other’s by paying their Cullman EC bill. The HUG program was started in the 2007 holiday season, but HUG payments became popular year-round as a method to assist others who are struggling financially due to a lost job, the death of a family member, house fire or other disaster or simply as an act of kindness. Communications Manager of Cullman EC Brian Lacy stated that before the program began, customers would often come to the office to try to pay the bill of a friend in need....
CULLMAN, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Cullman Tribune

Kids Loving Kids serves over 1000 families in Cullman

CULLMAN, Ala. – Kids Loving Kids held three giveaways over the weekend at Meek Baptist Church in Arley, Spirit Life Church in Cullman and Worship Life Church in Jasper. The organization received donations from several new donors this year. The group received a grant from Walker Area Community Foundation to buy hygiene products like deodorant, body wash and toothpaste. Founder Pam Dodd said that the Jasper church had about 60 volunteers for the giveaway who directed traffic, passed out food and toys and formed prayer teams. Raising Arrows and Worship Life Church fed hot meals to all families who came...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

United Way looking for community assistance in annual fund distribution process

CULLMAN, Ala. – United Way of Cullman County would like to invite members of the community to participate in the upcoming fund distribution process.  This annual review of funding requests is open to Cullman County residents who want to help with the evaluation process.  “United Way is community owned and 100-percent of our funding decisions are made by community volunteers” said United Way Executive Director Becky Goff. “This citizen review process ensures fiscal and program accountability for all agencies receiving United Way funds while meeting the vital social service needs of our community. We hold our agencies accountable, and we can tell...
CULLMAN, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman Elks Lodge collecting donations for Kentucky disaster relief

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman Elks Lodge is currently accepting donations of items, as well as monetary donations for their disaster relief fund directed towards the tornado victims in Kentucky.  R.E. Garrison Trucking has already donated an 18-wheeler and driver to transport the donated items.  The lodge is collecting donations Dec. 14-16 with the 18-wheeler departing on Friday for Benton, Kentucky. Collection times are from 1:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at the lodge located on Brantley Ave below the Bill Smith Buick GMC dealership.  Items needed include water, both bottled and in gallons, non-perishable food items, blankets, pillows, pillowcases, baby food, baby formula, diapers, toiletry items such as shampoo, conditioner, soap, deodorant, toothpaste, toothbrushes, feminine hygiene items, adult diapers, first aid items including pain and fever reducers, cleaning supplies such as Clorox, garbage bags, pet food, etc.  Monetary donations can also be donated online at https://secure.kentucky.gov/formservices/Finance/WKYRelief (Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund) or can be dropped off at the Elks Lodge.  Clothes are not requested at this time.  For more information contact Disaster Relief Coordinator Gwen Parker, at 256-347-1545 or gbparkercullman@att.net.
KENTUCKY STATE
The Cullman Tribune

The Cullman Tribune

Cullman County, AL
692
Followers
307
Post
68K+
Views
ABOUT

The Cullman Tribune is the oldest business and independent newspaper serving Cullman County. Our news content is hyper-local. Find local news, sports, editorials, military feature pieces, police reports, obituaries and a host of other topics.

 http://www.cullmantribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy