Farm Kids Club learning all about baking bread for January event

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Farm Kids Club is a North Alabama Agriplex program in which kids can learn vital agricultural and survival skills. The club recently learned to distinguish animal tracks and signs to tell which wildlife they may come across in the wild. The club also allows children to participate in various arts and crafts. The next event the Farm Kids Club will be hosting will be Sat., January 8 at 9:00 a.m. at the Agriplex. Kids will learn about the different kinds of bread from around the world and even get to bake some of their own.

The Farm Kids Club program is conducted on Saturdays every month. The program is for children ages 5 and over accompanied by an adult. Class fees are $5 per child. There is a max program cost of $10 per family. To register for the event and to see the upcoming Agriplex events, go to https://agriplex.org/WPtest/ .

