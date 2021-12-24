Vinemont Elementary to hold memorial cornhole tournament in January

VINEMONT, Al. – Vinemont Elementary School will be holding a memorial cornhole tournament in memory of Christian Hart, a Vinemont student who passed away in 2019, on January 29, 2022. Funds raised by the tournament will go to benefit the Christian Hart Memorial Scholarship Fund for Vinemont High School. The event will be held in the VES gym, with registration beginning at 12:00 p.m. and the games starting at 1:00 p.m.

There will be two divisions of Bring Your Own Partner games – a social division using provided bags ($30 to register) and a bring-your-own-bag competitive division ($40). After the BYOP tournaments will be the airmail shot, followed by a blind draw partner tournament ($10).

More details will be posted as the event draws closer.

Heather Mann

heather@cullmantribune.com