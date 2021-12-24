ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, IL

14-year-old girl killed in dressing room as police shot at suspect, says LAPD

By Sareen Habeshian, Kareen Wynter, Nexstar Media Wire
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wZsJv_0dVLN7gJ00

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, Cali. ( KTLA ) – Police shot and killed a man suspected of assault inside a North Hollywood store on Thursday. Authorities say they believe an officer’s round also went through a dressing room wall, killing a 14-year-old girl.

The incident took place around 11:45 a.m. at a Burlington department store that is part of a chain formerly known as Burlington Coat Factory, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Police initially received a call about an assault with a deadly weapon, then received additional calls indicating there was a shooting in progress, LAPD Capt. Stacy Spell said in an afternoon briefing.

Officers arrived at the location and began looking for a gunman.

“While conducting that search for the suspect, the officers encountered an individual who was in the process of assaulting another, and an officer-involved shooting occurred,” Spell said, adding that officers opened fire when they saw the suspect assaulting another person. “The suspect was struck by gunfire.”

United, Delta cancel dozens of Christmas Eve flights due to omicron spike

The Los Angeles Fire Department responded and declared two people dead at the scene.

One of the people who died was the suspect, who was shot and killed by police, according to LAPD.

The second person was a 14-year-old girl, who was found later, according to LAPD Assistant Chief Dominic Choi.

When officers were shooting at the suspect, one of the rounds fired is believed to have penetrated a wall behind the suspect, authorities say. Beyond that wall was a dressing room, and when officers searched the area, they found the girl deceased, police explained in a later briefing.

“You can’t see into the dressing rooms and it just looks like a straight wall of drywall,” Choi said.

Additionally, the woman who was allegedly assaulted by the suspect had moderate-to-serious injuries to her head, arms, and face, police said. She was taken to a trauma center. It wasn’t immediately known if she’d been shot.

Police said they found a heavy metal cable lock near the suspect, but it was not yet clear what weapon was used when he allegedly assaulted the woman.

Watch: Video shows semis colliding, bursting into flames in Wisconsin pile-up

Throughout the day, anxious family members gathered outside in the parking lot, hoping to hear from their loved ones inside — both customers and workers who witnessed the incident and who were being interviewed by authorities.

Investigators still haven’t disclosed if it was a targeted or random attack.

“Right now there is an indication of one suspect,” Spell said.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and surveillance footage will be reviewed. No further details were immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Oakbrook Center mall reopens Friday as police search for gunman after 4 injured in shooting; 2 in custody

OAK BROOK, Ill. — Oakbrook Center mall reopened Friday with increased police presence as officials continue to search for a suspect after four people were shot during a shootout Thursday. Police responded to the mall just before 5:45 p.m. on the report of shots fired. The shootout happened outside of Nordstrom’s near a corridor by […]
OAK BROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Burlington, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Shooting#Cali#Ktla#Burlington Coat Factory#Lapd Capt#Spell#Delta
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Janesville woman struck in head, robbed of vehicle

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WTVO) — On Wednesday night, a woman was struck in the head and robbed of her vehicle after arriving home in the 4000 block of Tisbury Drive. Police say the female victim and her husband had just gotten home from an undisclosed business around Janesville before multiple suspects arrived. The suspects allegedly followed […]
JANESVILLE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

17-year-old shot in Freeport on Thursday morning

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — Police are searching for a suspect after a 17-year-old was shot early Thursday morning. According to Freeport Police, officers were called to the 200 block of S. Walnut Avenue around 3:44 a.m. and found the victim, who was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. Police say the investigation […]
FREEPORT, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man killed after crashing into cement pole in Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A man was killed after crashing his car into a cement pole at the intersection of S. Horace Avenue and Cunningham Road on Thursday. According to the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to the crash at 10:40 p.m. The car had heavy damage, deputies reported, and the driver was unresponsive […]
ROCKFORD, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fire in shed spreads to Rockford house

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford Firefighters were able to put out a fire in the 2600 block of Hanson Street on Thursday afternoon. The fire department arrived on the scene at 3:30 p.m. to find a small shed on fire. Officials said the fire then spread to the house. Authorities have not yet disclosed the […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

7K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy