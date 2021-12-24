ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Week 16 staff predictions: Jaguars vs. Jets

By John Reid, Florida Times-Union
 2 days ago
GENE FRENETTE

Jets 20, Jaguars 13

It’s too bad this game wasn’t played in September when a battle of quarterbacks who were the No. 1 draft pick (Trevor Lawrence) and the No. 2 pick (Zach Wilson) would have generated a lot more hype. But with each of them having five more interceptions than touchdown passes, and their teams battling for pole position in the 2022 draft, any sizzle for this matchup is mostly gone. Considering the Jaguars’ offense is completely out of sync and has averaged 7.75 points in their last four road games, it’s hard to like their chances.

Season record: 8-6

JOHN REID

Jets 24, Jaguars 13

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence is going to outduel No. 2 overall pick Zach Wilson, but the Jets have the better team, especially at wide receiver and tight end.

Season record: 10-4

GARRY SMITS

Jets 24, Jaguars 20

I do think the Jaguars defense will make some trouble for Jets quarterback Zach Wilson to enable Trevor Lawrence to hold his own in a battle of the top-two quarterbacks in the 2021 draft. But the Jaguars will do some kind of crazy Jaguar thing in the second half to blow it.

Season record: 8-6

MICHAEL DIROCCO, ESPN

Jets 17, Jaguars 7

The Jaguars offense had trouble with a Texans defense that was one of the worst in the NFL – and was missing five starters. So don’t expect much this week against the Jets, either.

Season record: 12-2

Trevor Lawrence
Person
Trevor Lawrence
