Bitcoin price prediction 2022: Crypto experts make BTC forecasts for year ahead

The summary of U.Today’s top four articles over the past day is already waiting for you! Stay tuned for the latest crypto news!. Shiba Inu technical indicator shows reversal after predicting 200% run. With the MACD, or Moving Average Convergence Divergence, the technical indicator giving the first warning of...
Real Vision chief executive Raoul Pal is saying that one “interesting” crypto project could be a good bet for the next crypto bull market. In a new interview on investment YouTube channel FamilyOffice, the former Goldman Sachs executive says he’s eyeing under-the-radar altcoin Internet Computer (ICP). “Everybody...
The Bitcoin price prediction rebounds from the early dip at $50,191.84 as the buying interest may increase on approach to $52,000. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $55,000, $57,000, $59,000. Support Levels: $47,000, $45,000, $43,000. BTC/USD is ranging as the market establishes a higher low around...
The Bitcoin price is currently moving around the upper boundary of the channel after the king coin hits an intraday high of $51,171. BTC/USD Long-term Trend: Ranging (Daily Chart) Key levels:. Resistance Levels: $55,000, $57,000, $59,000. Support Levels: $47,000, $45,000, $43,000. At the time of writing, BTC/USD is hovering around...
Veteran cryptocurrency trader Tone Vays says that he’s identified the next crucial testing level for top crypto Bitcoin (BTC). In a new strategy session, Vays tells his 118,000 YouTube subscribers that he expects BTC to face its “ultimate” test sometime in late December or early January. “If...
BITCOIN, Ethereum, and Shiba Inu are all up at the end of Christmas week, after booming this past year. According to Coinbase, Shiba Inu is up 18 percent, Ethereum is up six percent, and Bitcoin is up 10 percent. When it comes to Bitcoin, what remains is just 6.3 percent...
Data from monitoring resource MiningPoolStats shows that, as of Dec. 20, the Bitcoin network hash rate is practically at its highest ever. Bitcoin hash rate nears record 200EH/s as 100K BTC turns 'illiquid' every month. Is crypto a boys’ club? The future of finance is not gendered By Cointelegraph -...
People are starting to choose Bitcoin over gold -- should you?. Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz says Bitcoin is a better store of value than gold. Bitcoin is easier to move around and cheaper to store than gold. However, investors should understand that Bitcoin is still a potentially risky investment.
Michael Saylor is one of the most vocal supporters of bitcoin and is CEO of MicroStrategy, the company with the largest bitcoin holdings in the world. The CEO has always been a big proponent of the digital asset, taking both a personal and professional stake in the asset. Saylor had...
The host of the popular crypto outlet Coin Bureau is detailing his 2022 crypto strategy and says he bought during the market-wide dip this month. In a new video to his 1.78 million YouTube subscribers, pseudonymous trader Guy says that he went in on Ethereum (ETH) competitors Polygon (MATIC) and Fantom (FTM), king crypto Bitcoin (BTC), altcoin Cosmos Network (ATOM), and ETH itself during the latest crypto market pullback.
A top crypto analyst is confident that Bitcoin (BTC) will see new record highs even after the benchmark cryptocurrency plunged to nearly $46,000 earlier this month. The pseudonymous trader known as Kaleo tells his 460,000 Twitter followers that BTC is now on its way to $57,000 after breaching the $50,000 level.
A popular crypto trader says that Cardano (ADA) could surpass its previous all-time high (ATH) as part of a broader altcoin surge which includes one under-the-radar project he believes will soar. The pseudonymous crypto analyst known as Capo updates his 224,700 Twitter followers about smart contract platform Cardano, whose price...
Like a naughty child who got a lump of coal in their stocking on Christmas Day, crypto investors banking on PlanB’s model must be staring at their portfolio sadly as the pseudonymous analyst’s $100,000 Bitcoin prediction did not come true on 25 December. To that end, PlanB put...
A massive whale is turning heads after relocating nearly a hundred million dollars worth of Bitcoin in a single transaction. Whale-tracking bot Whale Alert initially detected the huge BTC transfer and reported the details to its 1.9 million Twitter followers. The whale involved transferred the 2,001 BTC, worth $97.29 million...
Prices go up and down, but bitcoin is here to stay. Sooner or later, you're going to need a place to store yours as cryptocurrency continues its march toward the mainstream and becomes more entwined with the global economy. So if you're looking to invest in bitcoin or any other cryptocurrency, you should consider a crypto wallet.
Cryptocurrency analyst and trader Michael van de Poppe is examining the potential entry points for one mid-cap Ethereum challenger and two additional altcoins. In a new video, Van de Poppe tells his 156,000 YouTube subscribers that he’s keeping a close watch on Algorand (ALGO), a cryptocurrency for payments and a blockchain for decentralized finance applications.
Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today. BTC/USD continues to consolidate below $51,500. Closest support at $49,500. Bitcoin price analysis is bearish today as we saw further upside rejected yesterday, leading the market into a consolidation ever since. Likely BTC/USD will retrace next, with the closest support level seen at the $49,500 previous high.
Bitcoin price developing strongest weekly candlestick of the past ten weeks. Ethereum price prepped for a return to $4,500. XRP price triggers a bear trap and slaughters short-sellers; rally to $2.00 underway. Bitcoin price action has been on a tear, destroying short positions as bearish outlooks across the board as...
