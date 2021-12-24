Corporate Social Impact Advice: Effective Communication

Historically, The Chicago Community Trust has focused on placing grant money in the hands of nonprofit organizations to do good in our region and beyond. In the universe of investments, those grants are considered a 100 percent “loss.” We do not expect nor want those dollars back. We give the grants away so nonprofit organizations can fulfill their social missions. Before we distribute those grants, however, endowment and other assets are invested for financial return. Traditional investing seeks the highest return – investing in an asset allocation between stocks and bonds to maximize upside potential and minimize downside risk – without regard to the social impact those investments have within our community, region, country, world. When doing good in our defined location, the Trust is among many philanthropic institutions that are increasingly recognizing our changemaker responsibilities through both grants and financial investments.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 11 DAYS AGO