PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro has asked Rep. Austin Davis, of McKeesport, to join him on the gubernatorial ticket when Shapiro runs for governor next year. Sources confirmed to KDKA-TV on Tuesday that Shapiro, a Democrat, will make the announcement next month. Davis is a 32-year-old Democrat from the Mon Valley, first elected to the State House in 2018. He is the first African-American to represent the McKeesport area in Harrisburg. Shapiro declined to talk about the decision, but sent the following statement exclusively to KDKA-TV on Tuesday afternoon. “Austin Davis has a strong track record of fighting for the people...

MCKEESPORT, PA ・ 11 DAYS AGO