Praise Be: Jasmine’s Dim Sum Brunch Is Back

Who doesn’t love dim sum? And while MGM Resorts has blessed us with our own outpost of Din Tai Fung at Aria , which offers the best Xiao Long Bao (soup dumplings) on the west coast all year long, it’s Jasmine’s Christmas and New Years’ Dim Sum Brunch that we excitedly mark on our calendars. This year’s bacchanal will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on December 24, 25, 31 and January 1.

For $88.88, guests will be able to enjoy an all-you-can-eat selection of dim sum (think har gow, siu mai, char siu bao and the like like) in addition to fresh sushi, shellfish, lobster profiteroles, foie torchon, beef carpaccio, ahi medallions, braised short rib, prime rib, Mongolian beef, XO scallops, Peking duck, sea bass congee and a host of other Chinese and traditional Western brunch fare.

For those who remember Jasmine’s Fountains Brunch, this is essentially that but on steroids. And yes, they promised the dessert and pastry tables complete with exotic fruits, macarons and truffles will make their return.