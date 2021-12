Starting soon after Halloween, Dan Rollend of Westfield begins getting out his holiday lights, untangling, testing and planning his synchronized light display. “We bring everything out into the garage and we have to test everything. We have to untangle everything,” Rollend said. “As you can imagine, there’s miles of cords. There’s miles of lights. There’s props. A lot of the stuff gets broken down because of the size of it. So, all that stuff has to get reassembled and tested.”

