They won’t be singing “Ya Got Trouble” at the Hugh Jackman Music Man revival. At least, not on the scheduled Christmas Day and Dec. 26 shows, which have been officially canceled because of Covid. The show was struck by illness earlier in the week, when actress Sutton Foster tested positive, causing her to miss Thursday’s preview performance. She posted Friday morning on Instagram, confirming the reason for her absence. Now, producers have taken it one step further, going dark for the next two scheduled dates and possibly into the future. The cancellations are part of a larger trend on the Great White...

PERFORMING ARTS ・ 1 DAY AGO