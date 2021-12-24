ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Lineup For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown and 205 Live

By Joseph Lee
411mania.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWWE will present new episodes of both WWE Smackdown and 205 Live tonight with Smackdown being taped last week in Chicago. You can find...

411mania.com

firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Heavily Considering Joining AEW

Fans have seen quite a few names part ways with WWE in 2021 due to not just releases, but expired contracts as well. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano’s contract with WWE recently expired, and it looks like he could be AEW bound. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio...
PWMania

Paul Heyman To Speak On WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by Roman Reigns last week. “Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice. Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”
Wrestling World

WWE is preparing a big change for Bobby Lashley

One of the most important characters in the upper zone of the Monday Night Raw card, is Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion who has seen the title of overall champion of the WWE's flagship show blown away by Big E, thanks to the collection of Money in the Bank, with the New Day member who is still the holder of this belt.
ComicBook

WWE's Paul Heyman Will Address Roman Reigns Attack on This Week's SmackDown

Last week's WWE SmackDown featured a major turning point in The Bloodline saga, as The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns confronted Paul Heyman about his actions the week before and his sudden advocate status for Brock Lesnar. After Heyman told Reigns and The Usos that he was not protecting Lesnar from Reigns but instead was protecting Reigns from Lesnar, Reigns was livid, hitting Heyman with a Superman Punch before firing him. Now Heyman will make his first comments since the attack on this week's SmackDown, and all eyes will be on Heyman and what his status is with Lesnar these days.
CBS Sports

WWE SmackDown results: Live recap, grades for the Christmas Eve special

Paul Heyman is out of a job as special counsel to Roman Reigns, but it appears Heyman will realign with his former client Brock Lesnar on Friday's Christmas Eve episode of WWE SmackDown. The taped special was filmed immediately after last week's live episode from the Allstate Arena near Chicago at Rosemont, Illinois, and will air at 8 p.m. ET.
UPI News

WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE went through multiple changes in 2021, including sweeping adjustments to its roster, development brand NXT and more. The sports entertainment company surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. These are the...
411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 12.24.21

Alright everyone, it’s Christmas Eve but here we all are for another episode of WWE Smackdown. Tonight is not quite the go home show for Day 1, that’s next week, but tonight will definitely feature the main story for that PPV when Paul Heyman addresses his public firing last week by Roman Reigns. Roman will probably be on hand, but after he and the Usos got smashed by Brock Lesnar last week there’s an open question about what his frame of mind will be. There’s also a 12 man gauntlet match for a shot at the Intercontinental title when Ricochet, Cesaro, Mansoor, Erik, Ivar, Drew Gulak, Sheamus, Sami Zayn, Jinder Mahal, Shanky, Angel, and Humberto will see who gets a crack at Shinsuke Nakamura. Charlotte Flair will be defending her women’s title against Toni Storm, and a Miracle on 34th Street Fight when Drew McIntyre teams with the New Day to battle Madcap Moss and the Usos. Alright, that’s enough preamble so let’s get to it.
PWMania

Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
411mania.com

Fuego Del Sol, QT Marshall Dispute Report That Cody Rhodes Doesn’t Like Interacting With AEW Locker Room

– A number of AEW workers and talents have taken to Twitter to dispute a PWTorch audio update report from Wade Keller (via WrestlingNews.co) making mention of AEW wrestler and EVP Cody Rhodes. Keller reported that while CM Punk has isolated himself by having his own locker room in AEW, Punk still listens to the other wrestlers and interacts with them. Keller indicated this is not the case with Cody Rhodes, who he reported is not as approachable as Punk has been behind the scenes.
411mania.com

More Details On WWE Tryouts Last Week, D-Von Dudley’s Sons Tried Out

As previously reported, WWE held tryouts in Orlando last week, which included current ROH Women’s Champion Rok-C, Notorious Mimi, the Renegade Twins and others. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that Terrence and Terrell Hughes, the twin sons of D-Von Dudley, were also part of the tryouts. The two 26-year-olds have been wrestling since they were teenagers, including matches for AEW and angles in TNA. Dudley is currently a producer for WWE.
411mania.com

More Details On COVID-19 Outbreak In WWE This Week

As we previously reported, the WWE suffered an outbreak of COVID-19 this week, with several talents and staff testing positive. At the time, others had been feeling ill but were waiting for their test results. The company also suffered a setback when they were forced to postpone a live event in Laval, Quebec due to the Canadian province shutting down. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter has more details on the situation. The spread of the Omicron variant has led to issues for everyone, including the NBA, NFL and NHL.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
elisportsnetwork.com

WWE superstars collide in SmackDown’s Miracle on 34th Street Fight | WWE ON FOX

Drew McIntyre teamed up with The New Day to face The Usos and Madcap Moss on in a Miracle on 34th Street Fight in a special Christmas edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Paul Heyman made a return to Friday Night SmackDown and publicly spoke for the first time since revealing his alliance to Brock Lesnar, ultimately to end up being fired by Roman Reigns. Heyman considered what he will do next on this special, Christmas Eve edition of SmackDown. ESN FeedsThis post […]
