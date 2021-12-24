ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team safety Deshazor Everett involved in fatal car crash

By Jakob Cordes
 2 days ago

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Deshazor Everett, a strong safety with the Washington Football Team, was involved in a fatal car accident in Loudoun County Thursday night.

Kraig Troxell, Director of Media Relations and Communications for the Loudoun County sheriff’s office, confirmed to 8News that Everett was involved in a crash on Gum Spring Road at around 9:15 p.m. Thursday.

According to the sheriff’s office, Everett was driving with one passenger when the car ran off the road and struck several trees, before flipping and coming to a stop.

South Hill police officer fatally shoots man in Walmart parking lot Thursday night

Everett’s passenger, Olivia Peters, 29, of Las Vegas, Nevada, was transported to a nearby hospital, where she died of her injuries.

Everett sustained serious but non-life threatening injuries, and is being treated at Reston Hospital Center.

The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator M. Lotz at 703-777-1021.

On Friday morning, the Washington Football Team put out an official statement acknowledging the crash.

