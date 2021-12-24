In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals

The Vocation Rehabilitation and Employment (VR&E) division of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs has honored Alfred Finch, Cameron University VetSuccess on Campus (VSOC) counselor, as its national VSOC Employee of the Year. Finch began his career with the Department of Veterans Affairs in 2017. When he came to Cameron as VSOC in 2018, the university became the first university in Oklahoma to host a VSOC on campus.

LAWTON, OK ・ 11 DAYS AGO