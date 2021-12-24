ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Advocacy

Woman runs 24 half-marathons for charity that helped her when she was sectioned

By The Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Kg3xB_0dVLJ4Ay00

A woman whose mental health was so bad at the start of 2021 she had to be sectioned for her own safety has completed 24 half-marathons in 24 days to raise money for charity.

Radio producer Charlie Smith, 28, undertook the challenge to raise money for mental health charity Mind who helped her after she was sectioned earlier this year.

She set out with the intention of raising £500, but by the time she completed her 24th half-marathon on Christmas Eve she had passed £25,000.

Ms Smith, from Leeds, told the PA news agency: “I just feel really proud of myself.

“This year has been really, really, really hard, and there have been many times where I really did not think I would make it this far on in the year – I genuinely didn’t think that I was going to survive the first few months.

“So to be at this stage stage where I’ve not only survived it, but I’ve done this challenge and raised all this money, it just feels absolutely sensational.”

Ms Smith, who has bipolar disorder and OCD, said she was “in a really, really bad, bad way” towards the start of 2021.

“I just felt so low and I had a lot of suicidal thoughts,” she said.

“It got to a stage where I’d made plans to take my life essentially.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ff8Rj_0dVLJ4Ay00
(Charlie Smith)

Ms Smith was referred to local specialists after her therapist realised something was wrong, and ultimately she found herself hospitalised for her own safety.

It was while she was there, with staff contact lower than usual because of Covid, that she found herself turning to Mind.

“I found myself using Mind a lot,” she said.

“I was scared and alone in my hospital room, I didn’t really know what to expect going forward. I didn’t really know what kind of options I had.

“So I did a bit of research and ended up on the Mind website and I became a lot more familiar with what I should do and what sort of options are out there, but also there were a lot of stories on there of people who had been in similar situations, people who’d kind of come through the other side, and just seeing that made me feel a lot less on my own.”

The charity was also “a godsend” for her wife Vicky, Ms Smith said, because of the support they could offer while she was in hospital.

The idea for the running challenge came around while she was deciding what advent calendar she might get this year.

“I was doing some research and came across different ideas that people had, like people were doing random acts of kindness, or were doing something for like a food bank where they did an item a day,” she said.

“And I was like, ‘Oh, maybe I could…do something that would give back to people who have helped me this year’.”

The challenge was not all plain sailing, as an Achilles injury she sustained meant she had to walk rather than run most of the last week of half-marathons.

But she said the “absolutely incredible” generosity of those who have donated has made it all worthwhile.

“I keep checking (the total) and I honestly keep tearing up because I just can’t quite believe it,” she said.

To donate head to justgiving.com/fundraising/charlie-smith60

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Teenager’s death ruled suicide by coroner

A coroner has ruled out a direct link between a 15-year-old girl’s suicide and the teenager being prescribed a drug to treat her acne. Jonathan Leach said the evidence from experts on a potential link between Isotretinoin and self-harm was that there was “no settled and agreed view”.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Half Marathon#Mental Health#Ocd#Covid
Daily Mail

Mother-of-ten, 54, dies of pneumonia as she was recovering from two month hospital battle with Covid as family launch appeal to pay for her funeral

A mother-of-ten has died of pneumonia after she was placed in an induced coma during a two-month battle with Covid that left her in intensive care. Sharon Winsper, 54, from Stechford, Birmingham, initially thought she had contracted a bad cold, but developed breathing problems and was rushed to hospital. She...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Christmas
Daily Mail

Teenager who KNEW he had Covid refused to isolate and instead partied at a nightclub - forcing 150 revellers and staff into quarantine over Christmas

A Covid-positive teenager who decided to keep partying despite knowing he had the virus will mean 150 revellers will spend Christmas in isolation. The teenager, 19, spent the night at the popular nightclub Loverboy in Adelaide's city centre despite receiving a notification he had tested positive to Covid-19. He is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
BBC

Ava White: Tributes to stabbed schoolgirl to be removed

Floral tributes left in memory of a schoolgirl who was stabbed to death are to be removed at the request of her family. Ava White, 12, was at the Liverpool city centre Christmas lights switch-on when she was stabbed on 25 November. Hundreds of toys and flowers left by well-wishers...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Elderly dog abandoned at Christmas ‘happy and healthy’ after finding new home

An elderly dog abandoned on the streets of Birmingham just days before Christmas last year is now “happy and healthy” after being rehomed with a new family.Ten-year-old Molly-Moo, a German Shepherd cross mastiff, was found wandering the streets alone and emaciated last December.She was caught by West Midlands Police who took her to the RSPCA and attempted to find her owners.“Molly was wandering along a busy, dangerous road and I believe she’d been dumped there by someone like rubbish,” said RSPCA inspector Stephen Lee.“She was incredibly emaciated, with bones protruding, and had a bad, untreated skin condition.”After tracing her microchip,...
PETS
BBC

Covid: Lockdown party video sickening, says grieving daughter

A grieving woman who lost her mother and brother to Covid-19 said a video showing No 10 staff laughing about a lockdown party was "sickening". Sara Woodward, from Margate, Kent, said during the time of the party her family had to limit the number of people who attended the funerals.
WORLD
The Guardian

A new start after 60: ‘I was done. Burnt out. Then I moved into a motorhome and found freedom’

Siobhan Daniels is giving a virtual tour of her home. “I’ve got my gin bar,” she says, flicking on decorative lights, “an oven big enough for Christmas lunch ... and a full-size shower and toilet.” The moment she walked in, she knew it was the home for her. She gave up her flat in Kent, disposed of most possessions – and moved into this two-berth Auto-Trail Tribute motorhome.
SCOTLAND
Daily Mail

Great-grandfather who died of cardiac arrest the morning after his 80th birthday dinner would have survived if he had not had to wait two hours for ambulance, widow says

A great-grandfather died the day after his 80th birthday while waiting for an ambulance that should have come within 18 minutes but took two hours to arrive. Sharon Day, 79, lost her husband Ian, after he experienced excruciating chest pains at their home in the quaint village of Sturry, near Canterbury, Kent.
HEALTH
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy