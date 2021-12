Jennifer O’Connor recently completed a colorful mural in the lobby at Village Elementary School that illustrates the growing diversity in Montgomery Township. Mostly, O’Connor emphasized, “I just wanted everyone to be able to connect with it, and to see themselves in it.” She has taught art in the Montgomery School district for 25 years. O’Connor grew up in Hillsborough, attended and graduated from East Carolina University in North Carolina with a degree in art education, and found herself back in New Jersey, teaching in the school district next door to her hometown.

MONTGOMERY, NJ ・ 24 DAYS AGO