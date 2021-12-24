ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hockey

Bruins Prospects: How draft picks are playing in NCAA

By Editorials
FanSided
FanSided
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn our final installment of the Bruins prospect midseason check-in, I take a look at those playing some good ole college hockey. Boston has quite a few playing in the NCAA this season, nine total, including four freshmen. Let’s dive in and see how these college kids have been...

causewaycrowd.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Boston Globe

Q&A with Cam Neely on the Globe’s all-time Bruins draft

Here are a few additional comments from Bruins president Cam Neely, whom the Globe asked to review the teams selected in its all-time Bruins draft. Of all these players, who would you want to have played with?. “Certainly Espo [Phil Esposito], though we would have been fighting for slot space....
NHL
FanSided

Here’s how the Cowboys can clinch the No. 1 seed in the NFC

The Dallas Cowboys have been hot in terms of wins and now they have a chance at the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Here’s how they can clinch that first-round bye. While the upside of the Dallas Cowboys was evident coming into the year, the skeptics that believed that Mike McCarthy’s team could put the total package together were certainly plentiful. But after 15 weeks, the club sits at 10-4 and in the No. 2 seed for the NFC playoff standings.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Florida State
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
WWE
FanSided

One advantage Cincinnati has over Alabama Football

Opinions from the college football, pundit world are overwhelmingly picking Alabama Football to beat Cincinnati. It is tempting to state the predictions are unanimous. But without seeing any evidence of a pick for the Bearcats, there are probably a few contrarians not picking the Alabama Crimson Tide. The flip side...
ALABAMA STATE
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Gator Bowl Replacement Announcement

Texas A&M’s loss is Rutgers’ gain. The Scarlet Knights officially accepted a bid to the Gator Bowl today to replace the COVID-stricken Aggies. Despite finishing the regular season below .500, Rutgers found itself in position to fill-in for Texas A&M because it had the highest Academic Progress Rate (APR) of all the 5-7 teams. That left the Scarlet Knights as the first team to be invited after the Aggies backed out, and they gladly accepted.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Hockey#University Of Michigan#Providence College#College Football#Wolverines#Michigan Hockey#Umichhockey#Ahl#The Ohio State University#Ushl Defenseman#Buckeyes#Ohio State
FanSided

Ohio State football: This guy is a must-have transfer

Former Oklahoma State safety Tanner McCalister has entered the transfer portal and is interested in the Ohio State football program. The Buckeyes need to do everything they can to land him. He is a must-have transfer. McCalister would fill one of the biggest positions of need on the OSU defense....
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Sports
The Ann Arbor News

Jim Harbaugh leading Michigan to College Football Playoff one of biggest sports stories of 2021

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh stood on a dais in Indianapolis over the summer at a low point in his coaching career. Michigan was coming off a disastrous 2-4 season, one that set the stage for a restructured contract and pay cut for Harbaugh, and change was in the air. Six new assistants had joined his staff and, the public unaware, the playbook was being refined, too.
MICHIGAN STATE
FanSided

3 most disappointing new signings for the Bulls so far this season

Through 29 games this season, we have a pretty good feeling about how second-year head coach Billy Donovan and the Chicago Bulls stack up with the rest of the Eastern Conference. Donovan and the Bulls are now sporting a record of 19-10 following a win in the back end of back-to-back games at home at the United Center on Dec. 20 over the Houston Rockets.
NBA
FanSided

FanSided

207K+
Followers
396K+
Post
86M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy