3 Canucks that have improved under Bruce Boudreau

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Vancouver Canucks are enduring a much needed resurgence under new head coach Bruce Boudreau. Despite a COVID-19 related stoppage across the entire NHL which has halted all games until December 27th, the Canucks are a wagon right now, picking up six wins from the six games they’ve played under the...

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
The Vancouver Canucks and their fans have A LOT to look forward to in 2022

As of this writing, we don’t yet know whether or not the Vancouver Canucks will play any more games in 2021. That could have a big impact as far as your holiday entertainment plans are concerned, but it doesn’t much change the impetus for folks on our end of the business to start churning out some year-end content.
Jack Rathbone needs to build confidence and Bruce Boudreau is the coach to do it

One of the big worries about the Vancouver Canucks’ roster is their weakness on the back end. Their defencemen aren’t known for being great defensively but that weakness can be shielded by Bruce Boudreau’s up-tempo style of play. The addition of another puck-moving defenceman in Jack Rathbone...
Bruce Boudreau
Brock Boeser
Travis Green
VANCOUVER CANUCKS HAVE REPORTEDLY FOUND THEIR NEXT GM

It looks like the Vancouver Canucks have found their next general manager after firing Jim Benning earlier this month. Perhaps not surprisingly, the new GM is coming from the Pittsburgh Penguins organization. Insider Frank Seravalli of Daily Faceoff appeared on Sportsnet 650 radio on Friday and said the clear frontrunner...
Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
#The Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver Canucks
Vancouver, CA
NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
4 New Jersey Devils players are in the World Junior Championship

The New Jersey Devils are in an interesting spot. Their NHL squad is wildly underperforming. However, there have been moments so far this season where there has been brilliance flashed. We have seen players like Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier make good plays but also guys like Dawson Mercer and Jesper Bratt.
5 Players the Flames Could Call-Up When They Return to Play

It has been an eventful week and a bit for the Calgary Flames as their entire roster with the exception of three players, as well as coaching and support staff has entered Covid-19 protocol. This has resulted in game delays through the NHL holiday break until at least December 26th. After that, if the Flames are able to get back to games with parts of their roster, there may be some players they need to call up from their AHL affiliate, the Stockton Heat, to fill some gaps as players finish up their quarantine period. Here are who some of those players might be.
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

