Kelly Oubre’s 23 points led six Charlotte Hornets in double figures as the bench erased a 17-point fourth quarter deficit to take down the Denver Nuggets 115-107. The Hornets have made it a point all season to start games better, and they did that tonight. They jumped out to a 20-9 lead thanks to some good shooting and very strong defense. The good times weren’t sustainable though. The Nuggets came all the way back and pretty much evened up the score by the end of the quarter.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO