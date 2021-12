Saturday's Christmas Day game will be the second of four meetings during the 2021-22 season between the two teams, that faced off in the first round of the 2021 playoffs. Their first meeting on Nov. 27 in Atlanta ended in favour of the Knicks 99-90. Trae Young scored 33 points while Clint Capela recorded a double-double of 16 points and 22 rebounds but New York came out on top behind a combined 43 points from Alec Burks and Evan Fournier, which included 8-of-13 shooting from beyond the arc.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO