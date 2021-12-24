ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Country and Americana Christmas: 10 Must-Hear Songs for a Bittersweet Season

By Jonathan Bernstein, Jon Freeman and Joseph Hudak
Rolling Stone
Rolling Stone
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0eZIld_0dVLHFjI00

Let’s face it: This Christmas season is shaping up to be less than a beaut, Clark. Fortunately, there’s some new country and Americana recordings to dull the pain. Some extol the virtues of simply getting drunk or stoned, while others look to brighter and more clear-eyed days ahead. Here’s your must-hear holiday playlist.

Katie Pruitt, “Merry Christmas Mary Jane”

Katie Pruitt is finding a little spark in “Merry Christmas Mary Jane,” a languid blues-rocker that celebrates the power of a good joint to chase away the holiday blues. “If the fire’s blazing, why can’t I?” Pruitt sings. Merry spliffs-mas to all, and to all a good high!

Hiss Golden Messenger, “Grace”

M.C. Taylor — a.k.a. Hiss Golden Messenger — reimagined the idea of a holiday album with the melancholy yet hopeful O Come All Ye Faithful , a collection of hymns and originals. “Grace” is a standout of the latter, a reassuring song about lighting a candle for those who grieve — which, this season, is pretty much all of us. (Check out the dub version too, jammy, jazzy and transformative.)

Morgan Wade, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas”

Morgan Wade’s voice is the thing that really shines in her cover of the Bing Crosby standard. Rather than the raspy edge of her breakout single “Wilder Days,” Wade sings the chestnut in a soft croon that leaves plenty of space for her trademark Virginia drawl but also ratchets up the wistful feeling of homesickness.

Pistol Annies, “Hell of a Holiday”

The country music trio of Ashley Monroe, Angaleena Presley, and Miranda Lambert put their signature rowdy spin on the holidays with this original song, the title track of the group’s debut Christmas record. “Happy, spooky, merry, ya’ll it’s here/Santa better get his butt in gear,” Lambert sings, a wry nod to the yuletide season starting earlier and earlier each year.

Amanda Shires, “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?”

One of a handful of Americana Christmas projects this year, Amanda Shires’ For Christmas includes a lilting version of the post-Christmas staple “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve?” that’s built around an airy, almost-jazzy arrangement of piano and brushed drums. It’s melancholy, playful, and bittersweet all at once.

Boo Ray, “Christmas Card”

Nashville honky-tonker Boo Ray takes refuge in the bar and lets the holiday season gladly pass him by. But it’s not just any watering hole — it’s Madison, Tennessee’s musicians hangout Dee’s . “Money’s tight, times are hard / Just send my dadgummed Christmas card / to Dee’s Country Cocktail Lounge,” Boo Ray croons, reveling in his decision to just stay here and drink.

Brett Eldredge, “Mr. Christmas”

No one in Nashville does Christmas quite like Brett Eldredge. In his latest yuletide original, he swings like Frank and pours like Dino, delivering a big-band blast of seasonal escapism.

Brian Fallon, “O Holy Night”

The N.J. singer-songwriter takes the namesake of his latest holiday collection from this 19th-century carol, presented here as a hushed folk-punk lullaby. When he belts those two words — “night divine” — at the song’s conclusion, it feels like a Christmas Eve at the Stone Pony.

Lori McKenna, “Still Christmas in Nashville”

Leave it to Lori McKenna to write a poignant Christmas song about country-music dreamers. “Still Christmas in Nashville” appears on McKenna’s new holiday EP and depicts a series of musicians scraping by through the final days of the year. “It don’t hardly snow, but it sparkles still,” McKenna sings about Music City. She’s right: Those big hopes and dreams don’t take a break, even for Christmas.

Emily Rose, “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”

“Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” is the most bittersweet of all Christmas songs — full stop. And Emily Rose knows it. The New Jersey-born vocalist delivers an appropriately forlorn rendition that leaves you longing for better times, yet still grateful for what you have.

Comments / 0

Related
Rolling Stone

Holiday Music Mysteries: Is ‘A Long December’ A Christmas Song? Does Bryan Adams’ ‘Reggae Christmas’ Really Exist?

From the glories of Mariah Carey’s “All I Want For Christmas Is You,” to the it-kinda-grows-on-you proto-chillwave oddness of Paul McCartney’s “Wonderful Christmastime,” the new episode of our Rolling Stone Music Now podcast takes on the ever-expanding canon of Christmas and holiday songs. Rob Sheffield and Brittany Spanos join host Brian Hiatt for the discussion, which also touches on essential Christmas-song mysteries, including the existence of Bryan Adams’ “Reggae Christmas” and the weirdly intense catalog of Trans-Siberian Orchestra. They also debate whether “Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas” is beautiful or just way, way too sad. Along the way, the episode touches...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

J.D. Crowe, Bluegrass Banjo Icon, Dead at 84

J.D. Crowe, a pioneering banjo player with his progressive bluegrass group the New South, died Friday morning, according to a post on the musician’s Facebook page. He was 84. “This morning at around 3 a.m. our dad, JD Crowe, went home,” Crowe’s family wrote. “Prayers needed for all during this difficult time.” A seminal figure in the bluegrass world, Crowe was a disciple of Earl Scruggs and played banjo in Scruggs’ three-fingered style. Yet he was also an experimentalist and pushed the genre outside of its traditional, at times constrictive, boundaries. In 1975, he released one of bluegrass’s most important albums in...
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Lainey Wilson Doesn’t Sound Like Anyone Else in Nashville. It Helped Make 2021 Her Year

One of Lainey Wilson’s early jobs was performing as a Hannah Montana impersonator at birthday parties and county fairs. The native of tiny Baskin, Louisiana, would travel all around the Deep South and run through the musical repertoire of Miley Cyrus’ breakout TV role. Wilson would sometimes “open” for Hannah too — under her own name. “I’d be like, ‘Can Lainey Wilson open the show?’” Wilson recalls in her thick Southern drawl. “They’d be like, ‘Who’s Lainey?’ I’d be like, ‘The person you hired to be Hannah Montana!’” Wilson only performs as herself these days, but that drive and unerring belief in...
NASHVILLE, TN
bestclassicbands.com

John Prine’s 2018 Intimate Concert of Stories and Songs

With the passing of John Prine on April 7, 2020, one of music’s most beloved songwriters, fans shared clips of many of his recordings and concert performances on social media. Such was the case with an intimate concert from 2018. Longtime radio and talk show host George Stroumboulopoulos – more on him later – hosted the legend. In his living room. “This is one of the coolest things,” Strombo wrote. “The great songwriter, John Prine setting up and performing in my living room.”
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
State
Tennessee State
State
Virginia State
Pitchfork

Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows: Songs of John Prine, Vol. 2

During the last 10 years of his life, John Prine underwent a profound reappraisal in Nashville. In 2010, when the first installment of Broken Hearts & Dirty Windows was released, he was a niche influence, beloved by many but still considered something of a cult figure. In 2021, however, he’s the granddaddy of left-of-center country music: a benevolently eccentric artist who deftly blended pathos and humor, as well as a businessman who founded and steered Oh Boy Records, one of the longest-running artist-owned indie labels in Nashville. He located a different kind of success and then scribbled out a roadmap on an Arnold’s napkin for subsequent artists who’d been edged out of the mainstream. Especially with his swan song, 2018’s The Tree of Forgiveness, Nashville finally hailed his artistry, his business acumen, and his determined longevity.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

The Three Worst “Country” Songs Of 2021

Well, we’ve just about made it through another one. After the hell that was 2020, everybody went into 2021 full of optimism. Like, it has to get better, right?. As the year comes to an end, we always like to try to wrap things up and hope for better days ahead. And honestly it wasn’t all bad. There was some great country music that came out this year, and we have a killer list of our Top 40 Albums coming for you soon.
NFL
Durango Herald

Christmas songs for those who dislike Christmas songs

Working retail in high school and college killed any affection I may have felt for Christmas music. The songs would begin to pump through stores immediately after Thanksgiving and last through New Year’s last gasp. Now, whenever I hear “Feliz Navidad” (just when you think it’s over ... it’s not), Wham!’s “Last Christmas” or any song featuring a slow, boozy, walk-of-shame sax cover of the old standbys, I tend to get a little irritable.
MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lori Mckenna
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Brett Eldredge
Person
Katie Pruitt
Person
Amanda Shires
Person
Morgan Wade
Person
Brian Fallon
Person
Ashley Monroe
American Songwriter

The 41 Best Albums of 2021

While we are still battling back from the most unprecedented years in modern history, 2021 was another jam-packed, wild time… especially for all things music. As the world is slowly opening up with more folks getting the COVID vaccine and boosters, the entertainment industry is getting back in full swing.
MUSIC
94.3 Jack FM

Eric Clapton to release new single, “Heart of a Child,” on Christmas Eve

Eric Clapton is planning a little holiday gift for fans, announcing plans to release a new song called “Heart of a Child” next Friday…Christmas Eve. The digital track can be pre-saved and pre-added now. Interestingly, Clapton co-wrote the song with Robin Monotti, an Italian film producer and...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Song#Christmas Eve#Christmas Card#Americana Christmas
99.5 WKDQ

Top 21 Country Songs of 2021, Ranked

The degree to which the top country songs of the year were born from the events and hardships behind us has never been as evident as it is with the Top 21 Country Songs of 2021. No, hit songs like "Country Again" by Thomas Rhett, "The Good Ones" by Gabby...
MUSIC
kaxe.org

How Black women reclaimed country and Americana music in 2021

If 2020 was the kickstart of a reckoning—of country/Americana music (and, really, all of America) being forced to come to terms with its history of racism and exclusion—2021 was the year of reclamation. Even as sustainable, systemic change remains elusive, Black women, in particular, have leveraged the power of streaming platforms and social media to bridge the chasms previously carved by labels, publishers and radio. This year, as listeners clamored for playlists and show lineups that actually mirror the world around them, these women built brands and fanbases, all the while hoping to make the industry a more welcoming place for others who look like them. Our timeline, far from exhaustive, charts some of the ways it happened.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

The 25 Best Country and Americana Albums of 2021

Songwriting and production defined country music and its Americana cousin in 2021. Artists like Mickey Guyton, Carly Pearce, and Joshua Ray Walker weren’t afraid to get personal, writing about their respective experiences with discrimination, divorce, and dads. Sturgill Simpson, meanwhile, came up with a revenge narrative for a concept LP set during the Civil War. And James McMurtry made the case for being America’s best living songwriter with a record of detail-rich character studies.
MUSIC
99.5 WKDQ

Best Country Songs Of 2021 According To Travis

2021 has given country music fans quite a few great songs. Each year, I do a little reflecting on the country music that we were introduced to over the past twelve months, and I share with you the best and worst country songs of that year. It goes without saying that when I put out these lists, people tend to get a little heated because they don't agree with what made the list. We will have a difference of opinion for sure, but that's the beauty of opinions...everyone has one...and that's why there are so many options in terms of music.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NME

Watch Bruce Springsteen perform with Steve Earle and The Dukes

Bruce Springsteen performed a special set with Steve Earle and his band The Dukes on Monday night (December 13) – you can see fan-shot footage of the gig below. The performance at The Town Hall in New York City was part of the seventh annual John Henry’s Friends benefit concert, which raised money for The Keswell School, an educational programme for children and young adults with autism.
MUSIC
107 JAMZ

My Top 20 Christmas Songs I have To Hear Every Year!

There are some songs that you hear that give the awareness that Christmas is here. It can be December 15 and it still doesn't hit us that it is Christmas time until we hear some of these particular songs. Here are 10 of my personal favorites in no particular order, that I look forward to every year and not on my phone but on the radio. Once these songs are played, the excitement hits me and I start preparing my shopping list for those special people in my life!
MUSIC
Cleveland.com

2021 holiday music guide: Fresh tunes from Kelly Clarkson, Ritchie Blackmore, Steve Perry & more

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Music is as much a part of the winter holidays as fruitcakes, ugly sweaters and gift cards. From prayers to pop songs, 24-7 radio formats to streaming Yule logs, there’s never a shortage of tunes to play while shopping or celebrating. This year is no exception, with the usual assortment of holiday-themed releases coming from all corners of the music world.
MUSIC
thebluegrasssituation.com

As John Prine’s Indie Label Turns 40, A Big Old Goofy Documentary Tells the Story

A cinematic saga of a roots music icon has come to a close. The three-part documentary series titled Big Old Goofy World: The Story of Oh Boy Records celebrates not only the music of John Prine, but also his deeply-imprinted legacy as a writer and label executive. A beautifully done commemoration of Prine’s work on Oh Boy, Big Old Goofy World presents the history of Nashville’s oldest artist-owned independent record label (and the second-oldest in the country). After a decade of major-label releases, Prine started the business in 1981 with his manager, Al Bunetta. Over three installments and 40 years of memories, viewers can watch the ascent of a scrappy company into a highly-regarded label.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

Rolling Stone

29K+
Followers
15K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

The latest news and more from Rolling Stone magazine.

 https://www.rollingstone.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy