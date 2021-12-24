Experience The Real Grenada Through Tri-Island Chocolate Factory And Cultural Tours

I really dislike starting off this blog post with the word COVID, but here we are. Like it or not COVID now defines daily life and that is especially true in the travel context. For me, the question has been how to balance safe traveling with actually traveling and it took me a while to sort out what that meant. Personally, it means traveling with health and safety in mind but the key part of that is traveling. I’m not going to stop traveling, that much is for sure. That being said, over the last couple of years the only trips I’ve taken have been short and easy as I got used to the new reality. I was excited though to once again return to the life of experiential travel, so when I was approached by legendary tour company Globus, I knew that the stars had aligned. This blog post isn’t meant to be a comprehensive look at my tour or even the company. No, it’s meant to share the feeling of travel today and how Globus helped facilitate me getting out of my shell and back into the adventure that is travel.

