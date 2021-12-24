ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Experience The Real Grenada Through Tri-Island Chocolate Factory And Cultural Tours

By Amara Amaryah
 2 days ago
Tri-Island is the first open-to-the-public ‘tree-to-bar’ chocolate factory in Grenada. Centrally located in the heart of St George’s, Tri-Island’s memorable tours have attracted many to the island to learn about cocoa and other locally sourced produce. Offering a chance to experience and appreciate all aspects of the chocolate making process, Tri-Island...

