ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker and Kris Jenner Release a Christmas Song

By Anna Rumer
Popculture
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKris Jenner is making a Christmas classic her own with a little help from daughter Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé, Travis Barker. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians momager dropped a surprise cover of the James Lord Pierpont song "Jingle Bells" Friday Christmas Eve, featuring her oldest daughter on the jingle...

popculture.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Khloé Kardashian Just Dropped The Most Heartbreaking Bombshell About Her Break-Up With Tristan Thompson—SO Sad!

Khloé Kardashian has finally broken her silence regarding the news that her on/off boyfriend Tristan Thompson – who is also the father to her three-year-old daughter, True – fathered a child with another woman while they were still together. It’s currently being alleged that 31-year-old personal trainer Maralee Nichols gave birth to the 30-year-old Sacramento Kings player’s son on December 2nd, after the pair were intimate on his 30th birthday in March earlier this year.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Drake Allegedly Slept With Kylie Jenner Behind Travis Scott's Back, Says Tristan Thompson's Alleged BM

Tristan Thompson's alleged infidelity has (once again...) opened up a can of worms for the Kardashian family. A woman named Maralee Nichols came forward a few days ago, claiming that she is the mother of one of Tristan's kids. This came as a shock to pop culture fanatics, who believed, alongside Khloé Kardashian, that the basketball star would finally be faithful to her. It turns out that apparently, he was unable to keep it in his pants again and, this time, he may have spread a massive family secret that Kylie Jenner, Drake, and plenty of others likely didn't want in the headlines.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

You Might Want To Brace Yourself For What Kanye West Just Said About His Marriage—Kim Must Be SO Mad!

Kanye West – now officially known as Ye – has given up on trying to play it cool, as he is now literally begging Kim Kardashian to take him back. Ye made the emotional plea to his 41-year-old estranged wife (who is now officially dating 28-year-old SNL comedian Pete Davidson) in front of the 70,000 people who attended the “Free Larry Hoover” benefit concert at the L.A. Memorial Coliseum on Thursday, December 9th, which was also livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video.
RELATIONSHIPS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Travis Barker
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Person
Ellen Degeneres
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Head Over Heels For Pete Davidson: He Likes Her Funny Makeup-Free Self

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson’s romance is continuing to heat up as the couple spends more time together. Kim Kardashian has found herself “head over heels” for Pete Davidson. The 41-year-old reality star has been dating the 28-year-old funnyman for several weeks now and their romance continues to blossom. A few sources spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife and dished on the A-list duo’s chemistry.
BUENA PARK, CA
HollywoodLife

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor That Kylie Jenner & Travis Scott ‘Are Not A Couple’

Khloe Kardashian is defending Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s relationship after the pair’s alleged ‘W’ magazine cover story claimed they were ‘not a couple.’. Khloe Kardashian, 37, is insisting that Kylie Jenner, 24, and Travis Scott, 30, are still a couple after their alleged W magazine cover story leaked online. A TikTok user, @angelesfrancoo, revealed part of the alleged copy in a video, “Travis and Kylie seemed very comfortable under the sheets, but even though they will soon have two children together — their daughter, Stormi, is 3 — they are not a couple, and haven’t been for two years.”
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Poosh#Krisjenner#Instagram Story#Kourtneykardash#Travisbarker#Pda#The Ellen Degeneres Show
Page Six

Khloé Kardashian shows off her natural curls in ab-baring photos

Khloé Kardashian is embracing her curls. The 37-year-old reality star rocked her natural hair texture for a series of Instagram photos Thursday. She posed for a couple close-up shots of her voluminous ‘do, before showing off her abs in her brand’s Good American Classic ‘90s Tank ($45) and a pair of unzipped jeans.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

Kim Kardashian speaks out publicly about Kanye West for the first time since his reconciliation attempts

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's breakup has been a fairly complicated one. From Kim filing for divorce all the way back in February, to the pair both dating other people and now Kanye is on a mission to get back with his estranged wife of six years, declaring his love for her in interviews and sharing old pictures of them kissing on Instagram. Well, finally Kim has spoken out about her former partner for the first time since he began trying to reunite with her.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Christmas
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Kim Kardashian Debuts Insane Christmas Decorations With Stocking For Kanye West

In a new TikTok video, Kim Kardashian and North West showed off how their house was decorated for Christmas, and Kanye West is still very much present in the family’s home. Kim Kardashian is in the midst of becoming “legally single” amidst her split from Kanye West, but the rapper still has a place in the pair’s Hidden Hills home, where Kim has been living since their Feb. 2021 breakup. On Dec. 12, Kim and her daughter, North West, updated their TikTok account with a video of the house decorated for Christmas. It’s no secret that Kim goes all-out to decorate her home every year, and this was no different. The TikTok showed off Kim’s massive Christmas tree, as well as little decorations scattered throughout the house. Of course, fans couldn’t help but notice that there were SIX stockings hanging in the home’s main room, as well, with one of them having Kanye’s name adorned across it.
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

How the Kardashian-Jenner Kids Celebrated the 2021 Holiday Season

Keeping up with Christmas! The Kardashian-Jenner family members have been pulling out all the stops celebrating the holiday season with their kids this year. Kourtney Kardashian and her ex, Scott Disick, coparent their three kids — Mason, 11, Penelope, 9, and Reign, 6 — since their 2015 split and have been enjoying separate festive activities with the little ones.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
HollywoodLife

North West, 8, Twins With Her Friends In Oversized Sweats For Kanye West’s Concert With Drake

Kanye West and Drake’s Free Larry Hoover concert was a star-studded affair, and Ye’s daughter, North, was joined by some of her besties as she attended the event. North West, 8, is one of her dad, Kanye West’s, biggest fans, and she showed him major support by attending his Dec. 9 concert. The eight-year-old looked cool and comfortable in grey sweats and an oversized blue sweatshirt. Her look was complete with long braids, and she stuck close to mom, Kim Kardashian, as she headed into the concert. Two of North’s close friends were also by her side at the event (along with their mothers), and they rocked the same fashion look as Northie.
CELEBRITIES
Complex

Kim Kardashian and North West Launch Joint TikTok With Dances Set to Kanye, Adele, Playboi Carti, and More

Kim Kardashian and North West made their TikTok debut on Thursday, launching a joint channel with dances to songs by Kanye West, Adele, Playboi Carti, and more. After launching the channel with a pair of videos that showed various shots of Kylie Skin products, a third video, titled “Me and Northie” and soundtracked by Carti’s song “Sky,” shows Kim and North chilling at home and riding around together in a vehicle.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Popculture

Kim Kardashian Reportedly Immediately Contacted Lawyer After Kanye West Concert Outburst

Kanye West went viral after his Free Larry Hoover Benefit Concert with Drake on Thursday when the rapper modified some of his lyrics into a plea for reconciliation with his estranged ex Kim Kardashian. During his performance of "Runaway," West rapped, "I need you to run right back to me, more specifically, Kimberly." However, the performance had the opposite effect, Kardashian filed to be legally declared single the next day.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy