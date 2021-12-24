ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE Raw And Smackdown Producers For December 13-17

By Sean Ross Sapp
 2 days ago

Fightful has learned several producers for this past week's episodes. WWE Raw Producers for December 13, 2021. - Becky Lynch's promo and Rhea Ripley vs. Zelina were produced by TJ Wilson, aka Tyson Kidd. - Bianca Belair vs. Doudrop was produced by Pat Buck and Molly Holly. - Bobby...

