Passengers, Crew On Carnival Freedom Test Positive For COVID, Third South Florida Cruise Ship Outbreak This Month

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMIAMI (CBSMiami) – For a third time in less than a month, there’s been a COVID-19 outbreak on a cruise ship that either departed from Miami or Fort Lauderdale. According to CBS4 news partner The Miami Herald, a number of passengers and crew on the Carnival Freedom have tested positive for...

Deke Rivers
1d ago

With all vaccinated people on board. But they continue to treat unvaccinated as lepers.

