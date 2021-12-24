ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Friday Caps Clips: Holiday Road

By Becca H
Japers' Rink
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCapital One Arena will now require proof of vaccination for attendees (HOORAY!). So what does that mean? [S&S]. Like most of us, Wayne Gretzky is...

www.japersrink.com

Comments / 0

Related
markerzone.com

JAROMIR JAGR WITH A CHRISTMAS MESSAGE FOR ALEX OVECHKIN

Watch out Ovi, Santa Jagr is coming for you! Hockey legend Jaromir Jagr took to Twitter on Christmas Day with a picture of himself dressed as Santa and a message directed at Alexander Ovechkin of the Washington Capitals. "Merry Christmas to you all. My job as a Santa is finish...
NHL
Footwear News

COVID-19 Cancellations Are Back for Sports, Broadway, & Other Major Events

COVID-19 cancellations are back. Although some restrictions were loosening this year following the rapid spread of COVID-19 in 2020, some of the annual festive and athletic events that returned are facing cancellations again as the new Omicron variant surges. As information on the virus develops, major events have gone on hiatus amid precautions. Here, a roundup of some of the events that were scheduled for the rest of the year that are now postponed or canceled due to COVID-19. Entertainment • The Radio City Rockettes Christmas Spectacular: The New York City staple, known for its high-flying kicks and even more exciting costumes, is...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wayne Gretzky
CBS Boston

Bruins-Penguins Dec. 27 Game Postponed As NHL Pushes Return To Ice Back One Day

BOSTON (CBS) — Another Bruins game has been postponed. The NHL announced it is delaying a return to games by a day after games were originally to resume on Monday. The Bruins were set to take on the Pittsburgh Penguins on Monday, but that game has now been postponed. The league paused on Wednesday due to an increase of positive COVID-19 test results among players across the league. Friday’s announcement marks the fifth game the Bruins have had postponed. Here’s the full statement from the NHL: “The National Hockey League announced today that its regular-season schedule will not resume prior to Tuesday, Dec. 28. The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the League an adequate opportunity to analyze League-wide testing results and to assess Clubs’ readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day. Teams will return to practice on Dec. 26 and it is expected that the League will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of day on Sunday.”
NHL
Yardbarker

NHL pushes back return date from leaguewide shutdown to Dec. 28

Less than a week after announcing a shutdown due to a COVID-19 breakout, the National Hockey League says it's delaying the return to action. "The League had planned to resume its schedule on Dec. 27, but in order to allow the league an adequate opportunity to analyze leaguewide testing result and to assess clubs' readiness to play, the target date for resumption of game play will be pushed back an additional day," the NHL wrote in a statement. "It is expected that the league will provide an update on its return to play plans by the end of the day Sunday."
NHL
Japers' Rink

Holiday Weekend Open Thread

Whether you’re opening presents under the tree or enjoying a Chinese food feast and some movies - or just having a nice, chilly Saturday - we invite you to use this space to talk hockey, talk non-hockey, and to enjoy each others’ company. Happy December 25th!
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Holiday Gifts#Holiday Road#Arena#Nbcsw#Caps#Yahoo
The Hockey Writers

NHL Rumors: Oilers, Bruins, Rangers, Maple Leafs

In today’s NHL rumors rundown, Ken Holland spoke about the Edmonton Oilers’ depleted roster and the status of goaltender Mike Smith. Meanwhile, the Maple Leafs continue to get hit hard by the COVID protocols. Zach Senyshyn of the Boston Bruins has asked for a trade and four NHL scouts examined what the New York Rangers might be looking for prior to the NHL trade deadline.
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NewsBreak
Sports
markerzone.com

FORMER FLYERS, CANUCKS COACH PASSES AWAY

Some sad news to report from the hockey world on Thursday as former Philadelphia Flyers and Vancouver Canucks head coach Bob McCammon has passed away at the ago of 80 according to Squire Barnes of Global BC. Prior to coaching, McCammon spent eleven seasons playing for Port Huron in the...
NHL
iheart.com

NHL postpones Dec. 27 games, Kraken next face Flyers on Dec. 29

The National Hockey League announced on Friday that a return to its regular season schedule, out of the holiday break, will be delayed until Dec. 28. The break was originally scheduled from Dec. 24-26 and a total of 14 games on Dec. 27 were postponed as a result of the announcement. The NHL last had game action on Tuesday, Dec. 21 – a 4-3 win for the Tampa Bay Lightning over the Vegas Golden Knights. That day, all but one game was postponed due to COVID-19 protocol cases.Teams across the NHL have seen 64 games now postponed.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy