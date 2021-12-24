ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

O’Brien happy Rowland Meyrick is ‘right race’ for Silver Hallmark

By NewsChain Sport
newschain
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZrPGM_0dVLGMaU00

Fergal O’Brien is hoping for rain over Yorkshire ahead of Silver Hallmark’s bid to land the William Hill Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby on Boxing Day.

The seven-year-old was fourth behind subsequent Ladbrokes Trophy runner-up Fiddlerontheroof when last seen on his seasonal debut in the Listed Colin Parker Chase at Carlisle.

A step up to three miles now beckons for the lightly-raced grey, who has point-to-point form over the trip and is bred to see out a staying distance.

“I’m glad to have Adam Wedge to ride him as he knows him best,” said O’Brien.

“We’re hoping for a good run, the step up in trip we think won’t do him any harm though we did want to wait a little bit longer before going over three miles.

“It’s the right race and hopefully he’ll go and run his race.

“He wants soft and that’s why we didn’t run him at Cheltenham, it was lovely going but it was too quick for him so we just want soft ground – fingers crossed.”

Sandy Thomson’s Empire Steel will seek a first Pattern-race success when he takes his place in the race having finished second by a length and a half to Christian Williams’ Strictlyadancer on his last outing at Haydock in November.

He was an initial entrant in the Tommy Whittle Handicap Chase at the same venue last weekend, but Thomson opted to veto that engagement and now heads for this Grade Three assignment.

“We decided to give Haydock a miss, but we’re very happy with him,” the trainer said.

“Hopefully he’s a young, progressive horse and he should run a big race.”

As a novice chaser Empire Steel won two of his four starts and looked highly promising when beating Dan Skelton’s Protektorat at Kelso in February.

Protektorat then went on to score at Grade One level in the Manifesto Novices’ Chase at Aintree in April and has continued to impress this season when finishing second in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham and then landing the Many Clouds Chase at Aintree.

“He has got some nice novice form, obviously he’s got that bit of form with Protektorat which you could take either way,” Thomson said.

“We were delighted with his run at Haydock and we’re looking forward to it.”

He has got some nice novice form, obviously he's got that bit of form with Protektorat which you could take either way

Empire Steel has performed well on surfaces ranging from good to soft to heavy, and while Thomson would not want particularly quick going at Wetherby, he is happy that his horse will be effective on most types of ground.

“I think it was probably quicker ground at Haydock as it usually is, but I would have thought he’d handle most ground,” he said.

“He won at Kelso in the soft, he ran well at Haydock on the better ground.

“He wouldn’t want it too quick, but we’d be happy enough with good to soft ground.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kr752_0dVLGMaU00
Cloudy Glen won the Ladbrokes Trophy last time (Steven Paston/PA) (PA Wire)

Also in a field of 10 for the Wetherby highlight is last month’s Ladbrokes Trophy hero Cloudy Glen. Venetia Williams’ charge will shoulder top-weight of 11st 12lb, with the Phil Kirby-trained Top Ville Ben and Richard Hobson’s Lord Du Mesnil also carrying that burden.

Popular veterans Lake View Lad and Takingrisks are others to feature, along with Good Boy Bobby, Windsor Avenue and Debece.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Shishkin headlines Kempton card as he makes Desert Orchid return

All eyes will be on Shishkin when he makes his eagerly-awaited reappearance in the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park on Monday. Nicky Henderson’s charge has been all-conquering in his career so far, both over hurdles and fences. He has been beaten just once in 10 outings under rules, when falling on his second start over timber.
SPORTS
newschain

Good Boy Bobby on top in Rowland Meyrick

Good Boy Bobby had to show plenty of guts to win the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby for Nigel and Sam Twiston-Davies. In a race where class came to the fore with the first four places filled by four of the first five on the racecard, it was Good Boy Bobby who proved to be the toughest of them all.
SPORTS
newschain

Tornado Flyer springs King George surprise

Tornado Flyer shocked his rivals as he triumphed as a 28-1 outsider in the Ladbrokes King George VI Chase at Kempton Park. Trained by Willie Mullins and ridden by his nephew Danny, Tornado Flyer came home nine lengths clear of dual winner Clan Des Obeaux, while Cheltenham Gold Cup hero Minella Indo and 3-1 favourite Chantry House failed to fire.
SPORTS
The Independent

Scott Boland to become fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket

Scott Boland will become just the fourth Indigenous Australian to play Test cricket after winning a surprise debut in the Boxing Day Ashes Test.Boland, 32, has been handed a dream call-up on his home pitch in Melbourne after the hosts decided not to risk the fitness of Jhye Richardson and Michael Neser.Boland hails from the Gulidjan tribe in the Colac area of Victoria and his appearance comes 15 years after the retirement of the only previous Indigenous man to wear the Baggy Green, Jason Gillespie Ashleigh Gardner played her second Test match earlier this year and was preceded by...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Adam Silver
Person
Christian Williams
newschain

Bravemansgame brilliant in Kauto Star demolition

Bravemansgame produced a brilliant performance to get the better of Ahoy Senor in the Ladbrokes Kauto Star Novices’ Chase at Kempton. The duo had clashed over hurdles last season, with Ahoy Senor inflicting a shock defeat at Aintree as a 66-1 shot – but Bravemansgame comprehensively reversed that form over the bigger obstacles in what was a highly-anticipated clash.
SPORTS
newschain

England look to bowlers after fresh batting misery – day one of Boxing Day Test

England need a resounding fightback from their bowlers if they are to keep their Ashes hopes alive after another chastening opening day for Joe Root’s side in Melbourne. The captain top-scored with 50 but it was another woeful batting display by his team after Australia skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to turn the screw on England’s top order.
SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hallmark#Silver Hallmark#Carlisle#Empire Steel#Aintree
The Independent

Cameron Green in no rush to be compared to ‘best in the world’ Ben Stokes

Australia’s Cameron Green is in no rush to be compared with Ashes counterpart Ben Stokes the all-rounder he rates as “the best in the world”.While England have built their most famous Ashes moments around all-action performers like Sir Ian Botham Andrew Flintoff and now Stokes, Australia have been searching for one of their own for years.As a 6ft 6in pace bowler who bats at number six, 22-year-old Green could be the missing piece of the Baggy Greens puzzle. He has already played his part in helping the hosts go 2-0 up ahead of the Boxing Day Test in...
SPORTS
newschain

Master McShee gives Paddy Corkery and Ian Power winner to remember

Master McShee provided trainer Paddy Corkery and jockey Ian Power with the biggest success of their careers when pipping Farouk D’alene in the BoyleSports Faugheen Novice Chase at Limerick. Given a brilliantly patient ride by Power, Master McShee pounced on the short-priced favourite after the last to get there...
WORLD
newschain

Chacun Pour Soi seeking Leopardstown redemption

Chacun Pour Soi bids to put a disappointing reappearance behind him when he lines up for the Paddy’s Rewards Club Chase at Leopardstown on Monday. The five-time Grade One was all the rage for the Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown, but the Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old did not jump with his usual fluency and the writing was on the wall for his followers from some way out.
SPORTS
newschain

A Plus Tard faces seven in Savills Chase defence

Last year’s winner A Plus Tard heads a field of eight runners declared for the Savills Chase at Leopardstown. Henry de Bromhead’s charge lunged late to deny the Willie Mullins-trained pair of Kemboy and Melon in a thrilling renewal of the Grade One contest 12 months ago and the trio will renew rivalries on Tuesday.
SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Sports
newschain

Epatante regains Christmas Hurdle crown with stylish success

Epatante regained her Ladbrokes Christmas Hurdle crown in style as she came home clear in the Kempton Grade One. Nicky Henderson’s charge landed the prize in 2019 before going on to Champion Hurdle glory the following spring, but she suffered a shock defeat at the hands of Silver Streak last term and could finish only third at Cheltenham in March.
ANIMALS
newschain

Former England captain Ray Illingworth dies at age of 89

Former England captain Ray Illingworth has died at the age of 89, Yorkshire have announced. Illingworth, who led England to a Test series victory over Australia Down Under in 1970-71, had been undergoing radiotherapy for esophageal cancer. Illingworth played 61 Tests for England between 1958 and 1973, scoring 1,836 Test...
SPORTS
newschain

Mullins hails ‘awesome’ Leopardstown effort from Ferny Hollow

Ferny Hollow came out on top in a terrific battle with Riviere D’etel for the Racing Post Novice Chase at Leopardstown. Despite having made all in his beginners’ chase at Punchestown, Gordon Elliott’s Riviere D’etel was expected to give Ferny Hollow something to aim at given she was getting 13lb as a four-year-old filly.
SPORTS
AFP

Early drama in Covid-hit Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Australian super maxi LawConnect snatched an early lead in the annual Sydney to Hobart race Sunday as a Covid-depleted fleet of 88 yachts embarked on one of the world's toughest ocean events. LawConnect hit the front ahead of SHK Scallywag, a rival 30-metre (100-foot) super maxi from Hong Kong whose crew struggled to recover after encountering sail problems in a dramatic early development in the race.
WORLD
newschain

Sir Gerhard makes perfect start to hurdling career

Champion Bumper winner Sir Gerhard made a seamless transition to hurdling with a straightforward victory in the Thorntons Recycling Maiden Hurdle at Leopardstown. Victorious at the Cheltenham Festival on his first start for Willie Mullins having been with Gordon Elliott, the Cheveley Park Stud-owned gelding met with the first defeat of his career at the Punchestown Festival.
SPORTS
newschain

Native River sights set on Welsh National repeat

He may be turning 12 in a few days, but such is Native River’s class he will still give 10lb and more to the whole of the Coral Welsh National field at Chepstow. One of four previous winners in the race, Colin Tizzard’s 2018 Gold Cup hero loves nothing more than a stamina test in the mud and that is what he will get in Wales once again.
SPORTS
The Independent

Rory Burns and Ollie Pope out for Boxing Day Test as England swing the axe

England have swung the axe for their must-win Boxing Day Test against Australia, making four changes to the team in Melbourne.Most significantly, the tourists have lost patience with their misfiring batting unit, benching Surrey duo Rory Burns and Ollie Pope in favour of the returning Zak Crawley and Jonny Bairstow.Elsewhere, the bowling has been rotated once again with Mark Wood back after being rested in Adelaide and left-arm spinner Jack Leach recalled to the XI. Chris Woakes and Stuart Broad make way.We make 4️⃣ changes to our side for the Boxing Day Test 🎄Full details 👇#Ashes | 🇦🇺 #AUSvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿—...
WORLD
newschain

newschain

50K+
Followers
109K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy