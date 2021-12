The 2022 Subaru WRX is one of the best cheap AWD sedans right now. Don’t give in to the hate, the new WRX drives like it should. For those of you still on the fence about Subaru’s latest, we don’t blame you. People hate the Subaru WRX because it tricks your eyes. That’s all down to the plastic body cladding, easily the most-hated aspect of the new WRX. But maybe we should lower the pitchforks. Maybe the 2022 Subaru WRX doesn’t deserve all the negative press, and maybe it should be further up this list.

