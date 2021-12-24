9 things to do this weekend: James Webb Space Telescope launch, holiday events & more

Things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. — Looking for something to do this weekend?

Here’s what’s happening in Central Florida.

Although it won’t be happening in Central Florida, NASA will be launching the James Webb Space Telescope on an Ariane 5 rocket on Christmas Day.

The rocket is set to lift off at 7:20 a.m. near Kourou, French Guiana.

To learn more about the launch, click here.

Night of a Million Lights at Give Kids the World Village continues this weekend.

Visitors can watch a dancing lights show, stroll amid millions of lights, enjoy festive music and holiday treats, take a tram ride through the Storybook Village and visit a holiday marketplace.

To learn more about the event, click here.

If you want to meet Santa, you can visit him at at ICON Park in the Santa Workshop Experience.

Take a ride on the The Wheel while you’re there and enjoy ICON Park in all of its winter wonderland glory now through Dec. 24.

A list of holiday festivities at ICON Park can be found here.

LEGOLAND is ready to deck the halls this holiday season.

The park has new seasonal entertainment, exclusive character meet-and-greets, a whimsical wintery atmosphere and a 30-foot-tall LEGO tree.

The event is included with general admission.

Click here to learn more.

If you’re looking for even more holiday fun, you can visit EPCOT for its International Festival of the Holidays.

Guests will be surrounded by the wondrous sights, sounds and flavors of the season.

The “Candlelight Processional” will once again grace the America Gardens Theatre with a live orchestra, cast choir and celebrity narrator retelling the traditional Christmas story in spectacular and heartwarming fashion.

To learn more about the festival, click here.

SeaWorld is transforming into a winter wonderland this holiday season.

The park will be sparkling with holiday cheer with more than 3 million lights.

Guests can also experience entertainment such as Winter Wonderland on Ice. They can also meet Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Santa.

Click here to learn more.

If you don’t mind driving this weekend, Busch Gardens is continuing its annual Christmas Town event.

You can see millions of twinkling holiday lights throughout the park, watch spectacular fireworks, and participate in a brand-new experience with Santa.

Immerse yourself in the wonder of the holidays at Orlando’s historic Leu Gardens.

Dazzling Nights will shine Friday through Jan. 9.

For details and ticket information, click here.

Lake Nona’s Oh, What Fun! holiday festival returns on select nights starting this weekend.

The festival will run through Jan. 2 in Lake Nona Town Center and Boxi Park.

It is free and opens at 5 p.m.

