Final congressional district maps leave Eagle Rock united but Elysian Valley divided

By Jesús Sanchez
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn independent commission earlier this week adopted new maps and boundaries for California's congressional districts. But the changes, part of a process conducted after every census, have not made everyone happy. In Eagle Rock, activists mobilized after preliminary maps divided the neighborhood between two congressional districts. They succeeded in...

Comments / 0

