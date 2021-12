You don’t need to look far in the sports of boxing and MMA to find people with strong feelings about the always divisive Jake Paul. The Youtuber turned main event boxer has quickly become one of the biggest attractions in combat sports, and those voices talking about him have gotten even louder over the last week after Paul’s most recent fight ended with a brutal knockout of former UFC champ Tyron Woodley. Video of the devastating right hand exploded on social media, and the whole thing did not sit very well with another former UFC champ Daniel Cormier, who hasn’t been shy with his Paul opinions in the past.

