Division of Emergency Mgmt. collecting storm damage information
TOPEKA —The Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) is working with county emergency managers to collect damage assessments from the period of Dec. 15...hutchpost.com
TOPEKA —The Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) is working with county emergency managers to collect damage assessments from the period of Dec. 15...hutchpost.com
Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://hutchpost.com/
Comments / 0