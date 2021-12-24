Division of Emergency Mgmt. collecting storm damage information

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 is seeking public input on needs that they will spend COVID relief money on. "We are going to do an electronic survey, open that up in January and everybody can give input, all 308 stakeholders," said Business Manager Sheila Meggers. "We'll post that on our website and on Facebook and we'll email that out to staff as well. Anyone can fill that out, but we also want a little bit more discussion and so we are going to model some in person sessions after the community ARPA input sessions that happened here this fall."

HUTCHINSON, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO