Topeka, KS

Division of Emergency Mgmt. collecting storm damage information

Hutch Post
Hutch Post
 2 days ago
TOPEKA —The Kansas Division of Emergency Management (KDEM) is working with county emergency managers to collect damage assessments from the period of Dec. 15...

Hutch Post

KDOT seeking STIP amendment comments through Jan. 5

TOPEKA — The Kansas Department of Transportation (KDOT) requests comments on an amendment to the FFY 2022-2025 Statewide Transportation Improvement Program (STIP) document. The STIP is a project specific publication that lists all KDOT administered projects, regardless of funding source, and includes projects for counties and cities as well as projects on the State Highway System. In addition to this list of projects is the January Administrative Narrative Modification (#2) for updates that have occurred in the Metropolitan Transportation Improvement Programs, Federal Lands & Tribal Transportation Programs and Recreational Trails narrative sections of the STIP The list of projects being amended to the STIP can be viewed at http://www.ksdot.org/bureaus/burProgProjMgmt/stip/stip.asp.
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Fire danger high in parts of Kansas Friday

WICHITA — According to the Wichita office of the National Weather Service, an elevated grassland fire danger will exist across southern Kansas for this afternoon. Grassland fire danger values will climb to the Very High category this afternoon with breezy south to southwest winds. Outdoor fires are not recommended.
KANSAS STATE
Hutch Post

Cantrell: 'Take seriously' issues with Landmark Building

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The closure of streets surrounding the Landmark Building during the windstorm last week prompted city council member Jade Piros de Carvalho to ask city building official Izzy Rivera about the building at the council's meeting Tuesday. "In the past, we have tried to make contact with...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

Property rezoned for parking lot Tuesday

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson City Council rezoned lots to allow Salt City Brewing to build a parking lot at their meeting Tuesday. "The properties we are talking about are 15 East 6th and an unaddressed parcel on East 6th," said City Planner Ryan Hvitlok. "For those familiar with the neighborhood, it would be the properties that are just to the east of Salt City Brewing. There was a house that was there that was demolished earlier this summer. Then, there is a small property that is to the south of that property, as well."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

USD 308: Public input to be sought in 2022 for COVID relief money

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson USD 308 is seeking public input on needs that they will spend COVID relief money on. "We are going to do an electronic survey, open that up in January and everybody can give input, all 308 stakeholders," said Business Manager Sheila Meggers. "We'll post that on our website and on Facebook and we'll email that out to staff as well. Anyone can fill that out, but we also want a little bit more discussion and so we are going to model some in person sessions after the community ARPA input sessions that happened here this fall."
HUTCHINSON, KS
Hutch Post

IdeaTek expanding wireless, looking ahead to more fiber

BUHLER, Kan. — IdeaTek is expanding its high-speed wireless solutions to more rural areas. In November and December, IdeaTek constructed new towers in the communities of Nickerson, Hesston, Moundridge, Cheney, Kingman, Varner, Dodge City, Liberal, Mullinville and Haviland. Equipment off a grain elevator on West Fourth Avenue will help the company cover a portion of Hutchinson.
RENO COUNTY, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

