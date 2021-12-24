ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

2021: The Year Positivity Reigned Supreme on TV and Streaming

By Cydney Contreras
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows. In 2021, the last thing people wanted to watch was a dark TV show. Amid the ongoing pandemic, viewers were looking for something a bit lighter to binge after turning off their computers and walking the short distance to their couches. I mean, who...

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
cbslocal.com

Netflix’s Most Watched Movie Of All Time

(CNN) — Dwayne Johnson has reason to break out his Teremana and end 2021 with a toast. His latest movie, “Red Notice,” is now the most watched movie in Netflix history, according to the streaming giant. “Red Notice” brought in 328.8 million viewing hours, Netflix reports, topping the previous record...
MOVIES
Popculture

An Infamous Tom Hanks Flop Is Exiting Netflix Soon

Director Lana Wachowski is back at the box office next week with The Matrix Resurrections next week, which will definitely send people down a rabbit hole of her past work. However, you might want to catch the 2013 drama Cloud Atlas, an infamous but ambitious flop, before it leaves Netflix on Jan. 31. Starring Tom Hanks, Halle Berry, Hugh Grant, and Hugo Weaving, Cloud Atlas tells the story of reincarnation, with souls traveling through different moments in time and showing how an act of kindness can have a ripple effect through history and the universe.
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

John Travolta's Worst Movie Is Leaving Netflix

John Travolta may be an A-list celebrity with some pretty big credits like Grease and Pulp Fiction, but it is another film that was inarguably far less successful that Netflix subscribers may be wanting to press play on. Battlefield Earth, the 2000 American science fiction action film that is one of Travolta's lowest-rated films ever, is set to leave Netflix at the end of November.
MOVIES
Popculture

Kurt Russell Takes Over Netflix's Top 10 With Two Movies

Kurt Russell's new fans are already in full Christmas mode, as his 2018 Netflix hit The Christmas Chronicles is back in the streamer's Top 10 movies chart. The sequel, The Christmas Chronicles 2, which gave his longtime partner Goldie Hawn's Mrs. Claus an even bigger role has also started to climb Netflix's charts. Both movies feature the movie legend as Santa Claus.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gillian Anderson
Person
Selena Gomez
Person
Ellen Pompeo
Person
Emma Mackey
Person
Asa Butterfield
Person
Ed Helms
Person
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Saddest TV Cancellations of 2021

This year undoubtedly brought us some great new television, with shows such as Shadow and Bone, Hawkeye, True Story, Only Murders In The Building and more making their debut. However, we may have lost just as many TV treasures as we gained. Thats right: 2021 robbed us of some of our favorite series!
TV & VIDEOS
Popculture

AMC Show Canceled Ahead of New Season

Schitt's Creek star Annie Murphy will be on the hunt for a new show after AMC canceled her new series, Kevin Can F**k Himself. The show was renewed for a second, eight-episode season, which will serve as its final outing. Created by Valerie Armstrong, the show was a parody of stereotypical sitcom plots and co-starred comedian Eric Petersen as the titular Kevin. An AMC rep confirmed to TVLine on Tuesday that the show's second season will be its last.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex Education#Covid#Grey S Anatomy
IGN

Every Cancelled and Ending TV Show Announced in 2021

Here's a list of all of the TV shows that have been cancelled or announced to be ending in 2021 so far. When a series is abruptly cancelled before it's able to wrap up its story, it could be for a number of reasons: ratings, budget, or casting complications. On the other hand, shows such as Netflix's The Crown and AMC's The Walking Dead have announced in advance when they're ending, allowing both shows to go out on their own terms and hopefully craft a series finale with a satisfying conclusion. Which shows are you sad to see coming to an end?
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Law & Order' Revival Adds Emmy-Winning Actress Whose First-Ever TV Role Was on Show's 1st Season

Law & Order is bringing on Emmy-winning actress Camryn Manheim as a series regular for the NBC revival, reports Deadline, premiering Feb. 24 as part of a Law & Order Thursday lineup. The Practice alum actually got her start on Law & Order during its first season three decades ago, making a guest appearance in her first TV role ever, and would go on to appear both in Seasons 3 and 4 as different characters.
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hulu Just Canceled One of Its Most Acclaimed Shows

New episodes of Pen15 are almost here, but sadly they will be the last fans see of the Hulu original series. The comedy has been canceled according to The Hollywood Reporter – not by the studio or the streamer but by the creators and stars Maya Erskine and Anna Konkle. The last batch of episodes premieres on Friday, Dec. 3.
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Anthony Anderson Talks Returning To Law And Order And Switching Away From Comedy After Black-ish Cancellation

Anthony Anderson is going to be doing some genre transitioning, as he’s returning to Law & Order for the highly-anticipated upcoming 21st season. This change coincides with the end of his long-running ABC sitcom, black-ish. The actor seems to be excited about the move, as he recently posted a first look at his work on the new show. Now, he’s opening up about returning to the long-running legal drama and moving away from comedy for a while.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
NewsBreak
Netflix
Entertainment Weekly

The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021

With his adaptation of Beth Macy's opioid- crisis best-seller, Danny Strong lured us in with acutely human characters — a kind Appalachian doctor (Michael Keaton), an injured coal miner (Kaitlyn Dever) — then crushed our hearts like so many pills under a pestle. Purdue Pharma is no more, but Dopesick remains a damning testament to the Sackler family's legacy of pain. (Full review)
TV SERIES
CinemaBlend

Netflix Cancelled Another One Season Show This Week. Why Does This Keep Happening?

A flurry of Netflix cancellations have come down the pipeline this year. Some of these have been shows that had name recognition, or seemingly had fanbases that should have latched on. Other shows quietly came and went with little fanfare. This past week, Netflix cancelled Cowboy Bebop, a live action take on an anime series that seemingly had both recognition and fans. Cowboy Bebop only made it through just the one season at Netflix, a trend that keeps happening over and over. But why?
TV SERIES
TVLine

ABC's Facts of Life Live Begins With OG Cast Reunion — Grade Reenactment

The first half of Tuesday’s Live in Front of a Studio Audience transported audiences to Eastland Academy in Peekskill, N.Y., where a star-studded ensemble — led by Friends‘ Jennifer Aniston and WandaVision‘s Kathryn Hahn — recreated a classic episode of the 1980s comedy The Facts of Life. But before the reenactment got underway, original series star Lisa Whelchel (aka Blair Warner) entered in her Eastland uniform to perform the series’ iconic theme song, which culminated in an all-too-brief reunion with former costars Mindy Cohn (Natalie Green) and Kim Fields (Tootie Ramsey). (Nancy McKeon, who originated the role of Jo Polniaczek, did not...
TV SERIES
Popculture

Hit Jason Statham Movie Exiting Netflix Next Month

Homefront is among the movies leaving Netflix in January. The 2013 movie stars Jason Statham and is one of the few movies written by Sylvester Stallone that does not star the Rocky actor. It is based on the novel by Chuck Logan. Homefront leaves Netflix on Monday, Jan. 17, the...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This forgotten Leonardo DiCaprio thriller is dominating Netflix today

Much of the pop culture I consume is connected in some form or another to spies and espionage. My favorite podcast, for example, is Spyscape’s True Spies, hosted by actress Vanessa Kirby. I’m a paying subscriber to the fantastic Substack newsletter SpyTalk, and my vote for the best thing on Apple TV+ right now is Tehran (which I’m overjoyed to hear just wrapped up shooting its second season). And as someone who devours every good spy novel I can get my hands on? I’m certainly happy to see the 2008 adaptation of David Igantius’ novel Body of Lies — starring Leonardo DiCaprio and Russell Crowe — as one of the top-ranked movies on Netflix at the moment.
MOVIES
KXLY

The best TV show released the year you were born

The past 20 years or so are known as the “New Golden Age of Television,” or “Peak TV.” Options abound for great TV—from network and cable channels to streaming services such as Netflix, Amazon, Hulu, and Disney+—there’s a little something on the small screen for everyone these days, and there looks to be no end in sight.
TV SERIES
Collider

New 'MacGruber' TV Show Trailer Reveals His Biggest Threat Yet

Look out, MacGyver — there’s a new hero in town, and he isn’t afraid to punch below the belt. Peacock has officially released a new trailer for MacGruber, the upcoming Will Forte parody series hitting the streamer on December 16, showing off all-new fights, explosions, and stunts that are certain to push the SNL parody to new levels, with the eight-episode series also featuring Kristen Wiig, Ryan Phillippe, Laurence Fishburne, and Billy Zane in a very impressive beret.
TV SERIES
People

PEOPLE Picks the Top 10 TV Shows of 2021

Kate Winslet makes for unforgettable television. She is, shall we say, a titanic presence. Mare is the second time the actress has won an Emmy for an HBO series — the first was for Mildred Pierce in 2011 — and both times she triumphed in low places, playing a working woman who's sorely tried by sordid circumstance yet refuses to throw in the towel. Here she was Mare Sheehan, a divorced police detective in a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania. Mare, generally looking like something the cat dragged in, knows everyone in Easttown, and everyone there knows her. Then the murder of a teenage girl upends her assumptions about both neighbors and family. This is what you'd expect of any good small-town mystery, but the exceptionally satisfying Mare had a great supporting cast that immersed us — in a sense, submerged us — in the community, which was collectively as grim and furrow-browed as Mare herself. In the finale, Mare's friend Lori (the wonderful Julianne Nicholson, who also won an Emmy) showed us something worse: the keen anguish of a daily existence with no sense of escape or hope. The woman could barely breathe. Whereas Mare, who by this point had survived everything from being thrown off the case to nearly being riddled with bullets, got up and somehow went on living. (HBO)
TV SERIES
E! News

E! News

131K+
Followers
37K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy