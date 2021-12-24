2021: The Year Positivity Reigned Supreme on TV and Streaming

Kate Winslet makes for unforgettable television. She is, shall we say, a titanic presence. Mare is the second time the actress has won an Emmy for an HBO series — the first was for Mildred Pierce in 2011 — and both times she triumphed in low places, playing a working woman who's sorely tried by sordid circumstance yet refuses to throw in the towel. Here she was Mare Sheehan, a divorced police detective in a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania. Mare, generally looking like something the cat dragged in, knows everyone in Easttown, and everyone there knows her. Then the murder of a teenage girl upends her assumptions about both neighbors and family. This is what you'd expect of any good small-town mystery, but the exceptionally satisfying Mare had a great supporting cast that immersed us — in a sense, submerged us — in the community, which was collectively as grim and furrow-browed as Mare herself. In the finale, Mare's friend Lori (the wonderful Julianne Nicholson, who also won an Emmy) showed us something worse: the keen anguish of a daily existence with no sense of escape or hope. The woman could barely breathe. Whereas Mare, who by this point had survived everything from being thrown off the case to nearly being riddled with bullets, got up and somehow went on living. (HBO)

TV SERIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO