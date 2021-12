CLEVELAND -- Around the holiday season, many of us want to do something to help others but aren’t sure what that something should be. As it turns out, one of the most valuable gifts we have to bestow is simply caring about people who are feeling the extra stress of the holidays most heavily. People who are dealing with addiction or mental illness — whether in recovery or not — likely face sadness, anxiety or pain. It may be because they aren’t experiencing the idealized version of life that we see depicted everywhere at this time of year. Or because of memories — whether of better times or of past traumas — that can trigger relapses into substance misuse.

CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO