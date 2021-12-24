ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Czech crown hits 22-month high, briefly crosses 25 per euro level

 2 days ago

PRAGUE, Dec 24 (Reuters) - The Czech crown firmed in holiday trade on Friday to its strongest level against the euro since February 2020, adding to gains since the central bank delivered a third straight hefty interest rate hike this week.

The crown traded up 0.4% on the day at 25.00 to the euro at 1436 GMT, with local markets quiet for the Christmas holiday. It briefly broke past the psychological 25 to the euro level for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic hammered markets in early 2020.

The crown has been the top-performing currency in central Europe in 2021, with a 4.9% gain.

It is 0.9% stronger since the Czech National Bank surprised markets on Wednesday by delivering a larger-than-expected 100-basis-point rate hike and said that it was ready to do more to rein in soaring inflation.

The hike brought the bank's main policy rate (CZCBIR=ECI) to 3.75%, the highest since February 2008 and 300 basis points above the rate just three months ago.

Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Toby Chopra

