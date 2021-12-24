ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Evolution of Corporate Holiday Gift-Giving Can Actually Improve Workplace Culture

AdWeek
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year, we’ve seen that companies are spending twice as much...

www.adweek.com

Click2Houston.com

These simple steps will have you wrapping gifts like a pro this holiday season

HOUSTON – Even though wrapping gifts is a dreaded task, it gives your present an extra personal touch and it will definitely save you money. To help you upgrade your gift-wrapping game this holiday season, Mary Burnett from Bering’s, shared her quick step-by-step instructions that will have you wrapping presents like the best of Santa’s helper.
LIFESTYLE
coolhunting.com

Holiday Gift Guides 2021: Gifts That Give Back

In December, our collective consumerism can reach a fever pitch and prompt some very real self-reflection regarding our approach to the festive season. With this in mind, we encourage readers to donate time or money—if possible—to local mutual aid initiatives or larger organizations like The Loveland Foundation, The Trevor Project, Last Prisoner Project, Everytown, Kiva, RAICES, Know Your Rights and the ACLU. Sometimes, though, you can buy a present that a loved one will adore and give to an important cause at the same time. With apparel, art, food, grooming products, jewelry and much more, our Gifts That Give Back guide overflows with ideas that will have far-reaching, positive effects. Be sure to peruse the complete BUY section for more gift ideas this season.
LIFESTYLE
abcnews4.com

Jewelers of America Holiday Gift Giving

As the holiday season heads into the final stretch, gift-giving can become frantic as gift-givers search crowded stores for the perfect gifts. Random clothes, gift cards and items for the home, don’t exactly show how much your loved ones mean to you. However, the perfect gift for your loved ones can be found at your local jeweler. Amanda Gizzi of Jewelers Of America is here to share the top gifts.
BEAUTY & FASHION
#Holiday Season#Evolution
KSDK

Help & Hope: Gifts to give yourself this holiday season

EOLIA, Mo. — It’s the season of giving, but if you are a person in recovery, there are some gifts you can give yourself to make sure the holidays do not upend your hard work. Staying present is a great present. The holiday season is a great time...
EOLIA, MO
WGN TV

Finish your holiday shopping at local, female-founded businesses

The holidays are around the corner and coming up sooner than you think! Do you know what you’re buying yet for everyone on your list? Small Business Expert and host of the upcoming DearFoundHer podcast, Lindsay Pinchuk, says that now more than ever is the time to support small businesses recently sharing 85+ female founded gift ideas for her first ever Dear FoundHer holiday gift guide.
SMALL BUSINESS
The Guardian

‘There is a person behind the screen’: an etiquette guide for holiday shopping

As we approach our second Christmas at the mercy of a virus that just won’t quit, one would think people would have accepted that supply chain issues and other Covid-related problems might mean low stock and delayed deliveries, as has been the case for going on two years. But after speaking to business owners and frontline retail staff, it seems this is far from true.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
cococozy.com

17 Candles for Corporate Gift Ideas – Holiday Gift Guide

Here is another gift guide to help you this holiday season! Today is all about candles – a classic gift that you can give to anyone. Perfect to add ambiance to any home. I always enjoy adding a new scent to my collection. It can transform the atmosphere in any room. And who doesn’t love making a room smell sugary and sweet during the holidays?
SHOPPING
People

25 Holiday Gifts That Mom Actually Wants This Year

Keep her toes toasty (or upgrade her old pair) with these classic kicks that make lounging around the house that much more luxe. Leave the oven off and make weeknight dinners a breeze with a must-have air fryer, which won't take up the whole kitchen counter in this 5-quart size.
SHOPPING
AdWeek

Here's How People Feel About Boozy Holiday Office Parties and Family Gatherings

Raise-the-roof holiday parties in the workplace—the kind where copy machines get abused—have been a source of film and TV comedy for decades. If that was ever reality, it’s decidedly muted in the current environment, especially as corporate America has only cautiously inched back into in-person get-togethers in 2021’s lingering pandemic.
CELEBRATIONS
Cheddar News

In-Store Holiday Shopping Dropoff Linked to Shifting Buying Habits

The typical holiday rush to malls and other retail outlets on "Super Saturday" fell by 26 percent compared to 2019. Melissa Gonzalez, CEO and founder of retail strategist Lionesque Group, told Cheddar that shopping habits had already been changing. "I just think there's a shift in general. And then there's just a lot more pre-planning, and I don't think that's going to go away," she said. "You saw a lot of holiday gift guides go out earlier and deals go out earlier, so I think that's just going to be a trend going forward." She also discussed how cryptocurrency is going to play a role in retail in 2022.
RETAIL
TMZ.com

Give The Perfect Holiday Gift With Birthdate Candles

TMZ may collect a share of sales or other compensation from links on this page. Adhering to the zodiac can't hurt this holiday season -- which is why these wax calendars (of sorts) make for the perfect gift to ring in a new year. Birthdate Co.'s special candles combine astrology,...
SHOPPING
inputmag.com

The 10 best holiday gifts for sneakerheads that aren't actually sneakers

If there’s a sneakerhead in your life, don’t be discouraged by trying to find them the perfect holiday gift. Sure, the sneakers they want are likely all but impossible to purchase at retail and then prohibitively expensive on the resale market — but there are plenty of other sneaker-related gifts that don’t require you to figure out how exactly a “drop” works.
RETAIL
iheart.com

Why You Shouldn’t Get Your Kid Too Many Gifts This Holiday Season

The past two years haven’t been easy on kids, and many parents may try to make up for it by buying a lot of presents for their children this Christmas. Well, one child expert says buying too many gifts isn’t a good idea, and says there’s a good reason why.
KIDS

