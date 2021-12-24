ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

Power your future, apply for an OTEC Scholarship

By Shannon McKone
elkhornmediagroup.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTHEAST OREGON– Oregon Trail Electric Coop (OTEC) is reminding graduating high school students,...

elkhornmediagroup.com

Comments / 0

Related
WAVY News 10

Upcoming college students encouraged to apply for Dominion Energy scholarship program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Dominion Energy is awarding scholarships to African Americans and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area this year. Dominion Energy has established a scholarship program to assist students residing in one of the states listed below, who plan to continue their education in college or vocational school […]
PORTSMOUTH, VA
phillygoes2college.org

$1,000 Blaze Your Own Trail Scholarship Due 1/14

Background: TrailHeads is committed to helping people overcome challenges of all kinds. Through the creation of this scholarship program, our goal is to recognize and support students who have faced and overcome their own challenges. We realize that it takes a lot of hard work and sacrifice to reach your educational goals. Although our contribution is small in comparison to the effort you are sure to put forth in pursuit of your goals, through our scholarship program we look forward to easing the way as you blaze your own trail to academic success.
CHARITIES
Cheddar News

How Universities Might Be Playing for Time With Remote Learning as Omicron Surges

Universities like UCLA, Yale, and Duke have announced they're implementing remote learning amid the COVID omicron variant surge, despite President Biden recommending that K-12 schools should continue in-person education. Jared C. Bass, senior director for Higher Education at American Progress, joined Cheddar to break down what institutions of higher education might be considering differently. "I think some universities are allowing periods of a bit of a respite to allow students to get testing and make sure when they do return back to campus that they're healthy," he noted.
COLLEGES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
pct.edu

Endowed scholarship established for power generation students

The David and LuAnn Shifter Endowed Scholarship for Power Generation has been established at Pennsylvania College of Technology, increasing a scholarship commitment originally made in 2018. To be eligible, a student must be enrolled in the electric power generation technology: diesel emphasis program at Penn College and be a new...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
Daily Illini

Opinion | Productivity builds your future

With a new semester approaching, students are now more adjusted to their schedules with the return of in-person events and classes. With graduation closer to the horizon for everyone, as well, we should start to think about where our future lies ahead. With several options to choose from, the future is wide open:
EDUCATION
Town Square LIVE News

UD: All spring students must be vaccinated, boosted

  All students, whether online or in class, must be vaccinated and have a booster before returning for spring semester, UD said Thursday.   The University of Delaware will require all spring students to be vaccinated with a booster shot by Jan. 24 whether they are on campus, online or in a blended schedule. In an email announcement to students ... Read More
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scholarships#College#High School#Oregon Trail#Otec
elkhornmediagroup.com

Gifft and Merchant discuss recent FFA award

BAKER CITY – Bibiana Gifft and Nicole Merchant were recognized earlier this month and awarded with the National Association of Agricultural Educators Outstanding Middle/Secondary School Agricultural Education Program Award. Doug Dalton spoke with Elkhorn Media Group shortly after they received the award, which can be heard here. Since that...
BAKER COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
Deadline

USC Will Start Spring Semester Without In-Person Learning, Cites Omicron Fears

The University of Southern California will only offer remote learning classes at least during its first week of the spring session, the school said Friday. The new semester begins Jan. 10. Students can still move into the dorms, but students and staff will be required to show proof of COVID-19 booster shots as soon as they are eligible. USC’s move comes in the wake of nine University of California undergraduate campuses announcing a similar switch to remote learning in the wake of the omicron variant’s spread. As of today, USC residence halls will still open on Jan. 6, but proof of testing negative will be required before moving in. USC will set deadlines soon for necessary Covid-19 boosters. The USC restrictions will also delay its spring new student convocation for about two weeks. It would have started Jan. 7. “Fall was a success at USC, and we remain committed to keeping our campuses safe and continuing in-person instruction this spring,” USC Provost Charles F. Zukoski and USC health officer Sarah Van Orman said in the message to the campus community.
COLLEGES
CBS Baltimore

University of Maryland Students Need To Show Negative COVID Test, Wear KN95 Masks To Class

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (WJZ) — When students return to the University of Maryland College Park campus for classes between Jan. 3 and 21, they will have to show a negative COVID-19 test before their first in-person class and will have to wear KN95 masks in class amid a surge in cases, according to an email from President Darryll J. Pines and Jennifer King Rice, senior vice president and provost. “These measures are subject to change, depending on evolving COVID-19 conditions. Decisions about potential additional measures in advance of the spring semester will be made in early January,” they wrote. Normal campus operations will continue throughout January, and staff members are expected to maintain their work schedules. Flexible work arrangements, including telework, may be implemented and some classes will be online to reduce the number of people on campus, according to the email. They also asked all students, staff and faculty to get their booster shot.    
COLLEGE PARK, MD
coastreportonline.com

How to apply for OCC Scholarships

The Orange Coast College Scholarship Office is set to open the scholarship application process to students on Dec. 16. Students can apply through the OCC scholarship website until midnight on Feb. 28, 2022. “OCC has close to 300 scholarships which award over half a million dollars every year,” OCC Foundation...
ORANGE, CA
iese.edu

SCHOLARSHIPS

An IESE Master in Management is an investment in your future. And like all investments, it requires careful planning. Most students rely on multiple means of support, including personal resources, scholarships and the Global Loan program. Our Financial Aid Office will help you make informed decisions and find sources of finance.
COLLEGES
sangamonsun.com

First Day to Apply for All Scholarships on January 3

Southeastern Illinois College recently issued the following announcement. Scholarship Applications are now available! Visit sic.edu/scholarships for the application. New and current students that will attend in Fall 2022 should apply by the deadline: February 28! Award winners will be announced in April. For assistance or more information, email fao@sic.edu or...
COLLEGES

Comments / 0

Community Policy