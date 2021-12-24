ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denials, Not Approvals, Greet Troops’ Religious Vax Exemptions

By Elizabeth Howe
GovExec.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Air Force has rebuffed roughly 20 percent of the airmen who requested a religious exemption to the Pentagon’s COVID vaccine requirement, officials said Thursday. More than 10,000 Air Force and Space Force troops applied for a religious exemption, far more than any other service. Officials have denied 2,100 of the...

Daily Mail

Troops who refuse vaccine must be given an honorable discharge and will get access to veterans' benefits according to new $768B defense bill

The Senate overwhelmingly passed the National Defense Authorization Act on Wednesday, which contains a provision that bars the Pentagon from giving servicemembers who won't be vaccinated dishonorable discharges. That means those servicemembers will also be eligible for veterans' benefits. Sen. Roger Marshall, a Kansas Republican and former Army doctor, sponsored...
Business Insider

4 GOP-controlled states are changing their unemployment laws to allow those defying COVID-19 vaccine mandates to get benefits

GOP-controlled legislatures are seeking to undermine President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate. Four states have passed bills that would provide unemployment benefits to those fired for refusing the vaccine. Vaccine mandates have become an issue of fierce partisan controversy. Republican-controlled legislatures in four states are changing their unemployment laws so that...
The US Sun

Which states have a Covid vaccine mandate?

THERE was an initial freeze on Covid vaccine mandates in the United States. However, a decision by a court has reinstated the vaccine mandates. As news reports of the Omicron Covid variant rapidly spread across the United States, the Biden administration is seeking Covid vaccine mandates across the country. On...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Republican lawmakers fight for group of Navy SEALS who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption for the vaccine mandate

Nearly 50 Republican lawmakers signed onto a legal brief supporting a group of Navy SEALs and other servicemembers who have sued the Pentagon over being denied a religious exemption from getting the mandated COVID-19 vaccine. Those signing on to the amicus brief included a number of headline-generating conservatives including Sens....
CONGRESS & COURTS
thekatynews.com

Sen. Cruz Leads Amicus Brief for Service Members Seeking Religious Exemptions From President Biden’s COVID Vaccine Mandate

‘They ask this Court to protect their religious freedom from encroachment by the very government they have sworn to protect with their lives’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Mike Lee (R-Utah), James Lankford (R-Okla.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), Mike Braun (R-Ind.), and Roger Marshall (R-Kan.), along with 38 members of the House of Representatives led by Rep. Mike Johnson (R-La.), filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden, in which 26 Navy SEALs and other Navy service members with sincere religious objections to receiving the COVID-19 vaccine are challenging the administration’s vaccine mandate for the Navy. The service members argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CNET

COVID vaccine mandate news: Vaccine requirements for large companies reinstated by appeals court

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Friday, a federal appeals court reinstated President Biden's vaccine and testing mandates for large businesses. The directives, which require workers at companies with more than 100 employees to either get fully vaccinated or provide negative COVID-19 test results weekly, had been temporarily blocked by a federal appeals panel in Louisiana early last month.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reason.com

Why the Court Is Avoiding a Ruling on Religious Exemptions in the Vaccine Context

This week, by a vote of 6-3, the Supreme Court declined to grant a preliminary injunction against a New York measure that mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers. The plaintiffs argue that the measure, which does not allow religious exemptions, violates their First Amendment rights, and argued they would suffer irreparable harm if the measure were enforced while the case is pending. The case now returns to the Second Circuit, which will hear argument on the merits.
CONGRESS & COURTS
foodcontessa.com

Requirement for the Covid-19 Vaccination in the U.s Has Been Reinstated, and a Supreme Court Battle Is Expected.

A federal appeals court maintained the COVID-19 rule for major firms, which covers 80 million American workers, leading opponents to petition the Supreme Court for intervention. The 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Cincinnati overturned a November order that had prevented the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Esquire

The Supreme Court Is Dead-Set on Recasting Religious Neutrality as Religious Discrimination

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a case that’s going to put the Catholic-heavy roster of justices under a spotlight the size of one of those that they used to roll in for the opening of a new used-car lot. At issue was Carson v. Makin, a case out of Maine, where there is a program to provide public money to families living in areas where there is no public school in order to enable them to send their children to private schools. However, the program specifically denies the money to parents who want to send their children to what Maine law describes as “sectarian schools.” From NBC News:
CONGRESS & COURTS

