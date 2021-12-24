ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bradford child sex abuse: Arrests made in Yorkshire and London

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA total of 16 men have been arrested in West Yorkshire and London as part of a police investigation into allegations of non-recent child sexual abuse. The men, aged between 33 and 60, were interviewed...

www.bbc.com

wesb.com

Bradford Man Arrested on Warrant

A Bradford man has been arrested on an active bench warrant. According to the City of Bradford Police, officers conducted a traffic stop on Mechanic Street early Tuesday morning for several summary traffic violations. The passenger in the vehicle was identified as 19 year old Tylor Lee Johnson, who had...
BRADFORD, PA
BBC

Abdiraxman Abdellahi: Leicester rapist who tied up victim jailed

A "violent and manipulative" man who tied up a woman and raped her several times has been jailed. Abdiraxman Abdellahi attacked his victim at her Leicester home in November 2020 and March this year. The 24-year-old, of Brogue Street, Leicester, also assaulted the same woman in January. He was found...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Two women arrested after newborn baby found dead in Doncaster

Two women have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a newborn baby was found dead in Doncaster. Police said they had been called along with the ambulance service to a property on Norman Crescent, Rossington, at 12:15 GMT. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene, officers said. The...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Assaults on police: Cambridgeshire sees biggest increase

Cambridgeshire Police has seen the sharpest rise in officer assaults of any force in the country, with cases more than doubling in a three-month period. Data gathered by the PA News Agency showed 128 assaults on officers between 23 March and 23 June, up from 58 the previous year, an increase of 121%.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man admits killing custody officer Lorraine Barwell at London court

A man has admitted killing a custody officer who was attacked as she escorted him out of a London court. Humphrey Burke caused "catastrophic" brain injuries to Lorraine Barwell, 54, by kicking her in the head at Blackfriars Crown Court in 2015. The 28-year-old, of Oxford, denied murder but admitted...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Leeds county lines drug dealer 'exploited vulnerable boys'

A man from Leeds who exploited "vulnerable" teenage boys in a county lines drug network has been jailed for seven years. West Yorkshire Police said 25-year-old Levite Manaka used children from Leeds and Bradford to ferry heroin and crack cocaine. Police said Manaka, of Roundhay Road in Harehills, was arrested...
PUBLIC SAFETY
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Independent

Boy, 13, arrested on suspicion of raping woman after dog walker stops attack

A 13-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of rape after a 35-year-old woman was allegedly attacked in southeast London.Police were alerted after the suspect was “disturbed” and detained by a passer-by walking his dog on Winn’s Common, in Plumstead, on Tuesday at around 11pm. The boy’s accomplice, an as yet unidentified man, fled the scene.“Police were called shortly before 11pm on 21 December to reports … that a 35-year-old woman was raped by two males in bushes near to Lakedale Road SE18,” a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said.“A member of the public, who was walking his dog, disturbed the suspects and assisted in detaining one of them at the scene.”The spokesperson added that the detained teenager had been arrested on suspicion of rape, but was initially taken to hospital to be treated for an injury to his own finger – caused by a dog bite. He was then taken into custody.“Our enquiries continue,” the Met added in its statement.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman who racially abused pub doorman on Birmingham night out jailed

A woman who racially abused and assaulted a pub doorman has been jailed for 14 weeks. Sharna Walker, 25, was filmed spitting at and abusing Tristan Price outside the Figure of Eight Wetherspoons branch in Birmingham on 22 May. Walker, from Worcester, previously admitted racially aggravated common assault at Birmingham...
SOCIETY
The Independent

17 teenage girls allegedly drugged and molested by officials of two schools in Indian town

Two school managers have been charged by the police for allegedly drugging and molesting 17 tenth grade students in Muzaffarnagar district of the north Indian state of Uttar Pradesh. Authorities have also set up an inquiry against some police officials over allegations that they tried to cover up the incident.On 17 November, girl students of the 10th grade were reportedly asked to stay overnight for back-to-back practical exams and given food laced with sedatives before they were allegedly molested. Fourteen boys of the same class were not made to take this practical exam.The police on Sunday registered a complaint on...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Huddersfield: Man jailed for life over house fire deaths

A man who deliberately set mattresses alight at a house in West Yorkshire, causing a fire which killed two people, has been jailed for life. Samantha Mills, 31, and Reece Schofield, 24, died after the blaze in Clare Hill, Huddersfield, on 23 March 2021. Four other people survived. Following a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Star Hobson: Babysitter who first raised concerns slams social services response before toddler’s murder

The babysitter who first raised concerns about the mistreatment of murdered toddler Star Hobson has said her warnings were not taken seriously by authorities.Hollie Jones lodged an anonymous tip-off with Bradford City Council over worries about Star's mother Frankie Smith and partner Savannah Brockhill.But, despite four further referrals coming into social services over the space of just eight months, officials repeatedly concluded the child was safe.Brockhill, 28, was found guilty of Star's murder on Tuesday while Smith, 20, was convicted of causing or allowing the toddler's death. The pair will be sentenced on Wednesday.The tot was just 16-months-old when she...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Gunman aged 14 sentenced to life for ‘evil’ murder of Birmingham schoolboy

A 14-year-old boy believed to be Britain’s youngest defendant convicted of a gun murder has been handed a life sentence and ordered to serve at least 16 years behind bars.Yussuf Mustapha, who turned 14 just three weeks before he shot and killed Birmingham schoolboy Keon Lincoln, can now be named in media reports after a judge lifted an order protecting his identity.Passing sentence on Mustapha and four other teenagers convicted of killing Keon, Lord Justice William Davis said the 14-year-old had shown a clear intent to kill when he opened fire at close range.Mustapha and the other youths who carried...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Nottingham street shooting drug gang members jailed

Two members of a gang involved in a turf dispute that led to "tit-for-tat" shootings have been jailed. Alexsandro Woolery and Kiefer Smith, both 28, helped to sell cocaine, crack cocaine and heroin in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. The group's leader Akeem Chand, who shot a rival in the neck, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Blackburn man who beat and bit his pregnant partner jailed

A man who battered and bit his pregnant girlfriend and dragged her into his car before driving off has been jailed. Joel Fricker, 20, of Blackburn, attacked his partner after she had had a meal out with friends in November. He threatened to hit her friends and their partners before...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Man jailed for cocaine and alcohol blackout rapes in Manchester

An "emotional manipulator" who raped two women after they blacked out in his home has been jailed for 17 years. James Denis Hall, 39, met the victims on separate nights out in Manchester in October and November 2017. Both women were given alcohol and cocaine by Hall and woke to...
PUBLIC SAFETY

