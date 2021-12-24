Crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Albuquerque
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-car accident left one person dead in southwest Albuquerque late Thursday night. The crash happened near Hanover Rd. and Coors Blvd. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UNM Hospital.
The Albuquerque Police Department says a driver was traveling northbound on Coors making a left turn on to westbound Glenrio when another vehicle, traveling southbound on Coors, collided with the victim's vehicle. The victim died on the scene. APD says speed does appear to be a factor for the vehicle traveling southbound. APD says Jesus Alonso Ramirez Olivas is being booked for vehicular homicide.
