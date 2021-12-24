ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Crash leaves 1 dead in southwest Albuquerque

By Alyssa Bitsie
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWWuf_0dVLCziJ00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A three-car accident left one person dead in southwest Albuquerque late Thursday night. The crash happened near Hanover Rd. and Coors Blvd. One person died at the scene and another was transported to UNM Hospital.

The Albuquerque Police Department says a driver was traveling northbound on Coors making a left turn on to westbound Glenrio when another vehicle, traveling southbound on Coors, collided with the victim’s vehicle. The victim died on the scene. APD says speed does appear to be a factor for the vehicle traveling southbound. APD says Jesus Alonso Ramirez Olivas is being booked for vehicular homicide. No other information was provided.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shooting suspect now in custody

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police have made an arrest in a shooting near the Santa Fe Plaza. Martin Flores has been booked for the December 15 shooting which happened just before midnight on Water Street. Investigators say he drove up next to another car with people he knew inside and fired a shot, hitting and […]
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: One person found dead in car in southeast Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is investigating after an individual was found dead in a neighborhood near Zuni Rd. and San Mateo Blvd. Friday morning. APD says officers were called around 11 a.m. for a possible shooting and found one individual dead inside a vehicle. No other information was provided. KRQE News 13 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Hanover, NM
State
New Mexico State
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
Albuquerque, NM
Accidents
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe kidnapping suspect arrested after hours-long standoff

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police have made an arrest in a kidnapping case from late October. On December 21, police were called to the area of 2001 Hopewell Street and arrested 32-year-old Randall Lopez. According to a Santa Fe Police Department press release, officers responded around 7:00 a.m. on October 30 to the […]
SANTA FE, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rain And Snow#Traffic Accident#Unm Hospital#Astro Zombies#Coors#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

Crash in road leads to serious pedestrian injury in parking lot

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Police say one man was sent to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in a northeast Albuquerque parking lot. The accident happened Monday evening near the intersection of Wellesley Drive and Comanche Road. According to a press release, a black Chevy Cruze was headed eastbound on Comanche and made a […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Farmington Police join Navajo colleagues for cross commission

FARMINGTON, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of Farmington Police officers got to learn more about their fellow law enforcement officers from the Navajo Nation. This week, 19 FPD officers were cross commissioned with several tribal officers. During two days of training, they learned more about the unique culture, customs and laws of the Navajo Nation. With […]
FARMINGTON, NM
KRQE News 13

Suspected serial shoplifter could face federal charges

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) –A man suspected of being a serial shoplifter in Albuquerque is now up against federal charges. Thanks to surveillance footage, employees from a local Albuquerque gun shop were able to identify the man believed to be the gun thief and found out it wasn’t the first time he was accused of taking what […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Santa Fe shooting suspect arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe police say they’ve made an arrest related to a shooting that happened back on the evening of December 1. Since the shooting, police have been on the lookout for two suspects – one male, one female. Police say when police arrived around 9:00 p.m. on December 1, they found […]
SANTA FE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
KRQE News 13

FBI seeks fedora-wearing bank robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The FBI is looking for a man who robbed a northwest Albuquerque credit union on Thursday afternoon. The FBI says the man showed the teller a gun at the Kirtland Federal Credit Union located on Coors and Ladera. The suspect is described as a white or Hispanic male, approximately 5’11” tall, with […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Thorn the elephant dies at ABQ BioPark Zoo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque BioPark Zoo announced the death of one of their elephants Saturday. In a press release, they said three-year-old Thorn died early on Christmas Day from elephant endotheliotropic herpesvirus (EEHV). Officials say BioPark staff began treating Thorn as soon as traces of the virus were detected in a routine blood test […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Crash caused delays on westbound I-40 near Atrisco Vista Blvd.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A crash closed all lanes of westbound I-40 near Atrisco Vista Blvd. at mile marker 146 which is three miles west of Albuquerque. The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office reports deputies were at the scene and commuters saw delays. Additionally, the New Mexico Department of Transportation reports that I-40 westbound at mileposts 138-141 […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Preparations underway for Christmas Eve luminarias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexicans are getting ready to bask in the warm glow of a belove Christmas Eve tradition. Homes in Albuquerque’s Country Club neighborhood were already decked out in preparation for Friday night’s luminaria tour on Thursday afternoon. People were seen at Rio Grande Park picking up free sand in order to fill […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Beloved luminaria tradition returns to Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After a year, a favorite Albuquerque Christmas Eve tradition is back. While neighbors have been busy setting up, locals are ready to hop onto the ABQ Ride buses for the annual luminaria tour. The warm glow of luminarias throughout Albuquerque neighborhoods brings a new theme — “A Storybook Christmas” as people […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

8K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy