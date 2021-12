HANK’S HONEYS: The Jets are the better team. Did we actually just write that? Yes. The Jets are the better team and at least they’ve shown more life than the Jaguars, whom we expected would have played better and harder after the sacking of Urban Meyer. Trevor Lawrence has more raw talent than Zach Wilson but his development has been stunted this year and we don’t see him progressing until the new regime arrives. Florida boys won’t take kindly to the wintry weather as the Jets stuff the stockings of their long suffering fans.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO