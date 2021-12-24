ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bobby Steveson To Debut On WWE 205 Live Tonight

Cover picture for the articleCollegiate standout wrestler Bobby Steveson is set to make his in-ring on Friday’s WWE 205 Live episode. Steveson, now going by Damon Kemp, has been announced to face Andre Chase on tomorrow’s episode. Kemp has had brief appearances in backstage WWE NXT segments as of late, but this is his first...

firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
Larry Brown Sports

Cavinder twins sign six-figure NIL deal with WWE

Twin sisters Hanna and Haley Cavinder are both again having excellent seasons with the Fresno State women’s basketball team, and they continue to advantage of the NCAA’s new name, image and likeness rules. Hanna and Haley Cavinder confirmed to TIME this week that they have signed an NIL...
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Reportedly Heavily Considering Joining AEW

Fans have seen quite a few names part ways with WWE in 2021 due to not just releases, but expired contracts as well. Former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano’s contract with WWE recently expired, and it looks like he could be AEW bound. Dave Meltzer noted on Wrestling Observer Radio...
PWMania

Paul Heyman To Speak On WWE SmackDown

WWE has announced that Paul Heyman will be on Friday’s SmackDown to address how he was fired by Roman Reigns last week. “Last Friday, Universal Champion Roman Reigns absolutely floored the WWE Universe (and Paul Heyman) when he hugged his Special Council and thanked him for 40 years of service to his family before viciously firing him with a Superman Punch out of nowhere. Now, quite literally a man without an Island (of Relevancy), Heyman will speak for the first time since being let go with extreme prejudice. Find out what the former Special Council has to say this Friday at 8/7 C on FOX.”
Wrestling World

WWE is preparing a big change for Bobby Lashley

One of the most important characters in the upper zone of the Monday Night Raw card, is Bobby Lashley, the former WWE Champion who has seen the title of overall champion of the WWE's flagship show blown away by Big E, thanks to the collection of Money in the Bank, with the New Day member who is still the holder of this belt.
UPI News

WWE: Top 5 most shocking moments of 2021

Dec. 24 (UPI) -- WWE went through multiple changes in 2021, including sweeping adjustments to its roster, development brand NXT and more. The sports entertainment company surprised viewers over the last year with the return of fan-favorite wrestlers, the Money in the Bank briefcase and sudden firings. These are the...
PWMania

LIVE WWE SMACKDOWN RESULTS COVERAGE IN PROGRESS

– The Christmas Eve edition of WWE SmackDown on FOX opens up with a look back at how WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns fired Paul Heyman last week, and was then attacked by Brock Lesnar. – A somewhat disssheveled Paul Heyman is backstage with Kayla Braxton now, in an interview...
PWMania

Former WWE Stars Possibly Returning To Impact Wrestling In 2022

It appears that former WWE star Mike Bennett and his wife Maria Kanellis could be returning to Impact Wrestling in early 2022. After being released from WWE in April of 2020, Bennett and Kanellis returned to Ring of Honor but can now work for other promotions due to ROH being on hiatus.
PWMania

How Shawn Michaels Feels About Adam Cole and Others Leaving WWE

During an interview with Denise Salcedo, Shawn Michaels talked about wrestlers leaving WWE such as Adam Cole, Johnny Gargano, and Kyle O’Reilly:. “We still keep in contact, but yeah it is bittersweet, those young men were a big part of my life, they were a lot of the reason that I sort of got back into this line of work. I was happily retired. When it came to Johnny, Tommaso, Adam, those guys, even way back, the Revival Boys, Shawn Spears who was Tye Dellinger at the time, all those young men sitting in a room with them; their passion, their excitement, their desire to be better was just hard not to love.They are the reason that I came back, and fell back in love with Sports Entertainment, with this line of work. As you’ve heard and everyone has numerous times, in NXT at the Performance Center, is where it’s still pure, it’s still all the reasons we get into it before it becomes business, and money and negotiations and things of that nature. To fast forward your question, I miss them. One of the things I always try to instill on all of them is ‘Your happiness, your contempt, your peace, is the most important thing to me.’
ewrestlingnews.com

Spoilers For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown

WWE taped tonight’s episode of SmackDown that will air on FOX on December 17th. Here are the spoilers for the show:. Angel Garza defeated Mansoor. Sheamus defeated Drew Gulak. Cesaro was out next to face Sheamus. Cesaro only managed 4 rotations on the swing. Ridge Holland served as a...
PWMania

Wade Barrett Shares Who Has Caught His Attention In WWE NXT 2.0

Wade Barrett spoke with Corey Graves on the WWE After The Bell podcast. During it, the WWE NXT commentator shared who on the NXT 2.0 has caught his attention. He named Bron Breakker, who has been pushed as a top star. “I think you just need to go back a...
PWMania

Match That Was Planned For WWE Day 1 PPV Might Not Happen

Several matches have been announced for the WWE Day 1 PPV but one of the bouts that was in the works might not be happening. Randy Orton and Matt Riddle (RK-Bro) were originally scheduled to face the winners of the Mysterios vs. The Street Profits for the RAW tag team titles. The #1 contenders match was supposed to take place on the December 13th 2021 edition of WWE RAW but was postponed to December 27th due to Montez Ford reportedly having an injury. However, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com noted that the Mysterios vs. Street Profits is no longer being advertised for the December 27th RAW and it’s “unclear” if the match will take place. Riddle was also absent from the December 20th RAW and his status is currently unknown.
wrestlinginc.com

WWE Match Reportedly Needed Heavy Editing Before Making It To TV

Lash Legend’s second WWE match reportedly did not go so well. The December 17 edition of WWE 205 Live featured Legend going up against Sarray, who won the bout. This was Legend’s second match as she defeated Amari Miller the week before in her debut. The Legend vs....
