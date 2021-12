The Pittsburgh Steelers will return to action on Sunday, and will take on the Kansas City Chiefs. According to the Steelers’ injury report, the team will be without the services of several players including tight end Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and defensive lineman Chris Wormley (groin). Several Steelers such as linebackers Devin Bush and Marcus Allen are listed on the team’s Reserve/COVID-19 list. It is unknown if they will be activated prior to Sunday’s game. Punter Pressley Harvin III will also miss Sunday’s game due to the passing of his father.

NFL ・ 9 HOURS AGO