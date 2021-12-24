Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office to award first responder scholarship
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – Montgomery County Sheriff Rob Streck and the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office Police Athletic & Activities League (MCSO PAAL) have announced a 2022 first responder scholarship opportunity for graduating seniors.
MCSO PAAL, by way of The Dayton Foundation, will award a $1,000 scholarship to a graduating high school senior planning to pursue a career as a law enforcement officer, EMT, corrections officer, or firefighter.
The application process for the 2022-2023 academic year is now open.
Applications must be submitted by 4:00 p.m. on March 4, 2022 to be considered.
To view eligibility criteria and apply, click here and search for The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Police and Activities League Scholarship.
