Palm Harbor, FL

Hundreds attend prayer service for mother of 5 killed in Palm Harbor gas station fire

By Justin Schecker
WFLA
 2 days ago

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. (WFLA) — The woman who died in a gas station fire in Palm Harbor this week was a mother of five children.

A priest at the St. Ignatius of Antioch Parish in Tarpon Springs confirmed Shoi Caballes was the woman who died Wednesday at a Shell Gas Station in Palm Harbor. Hundreds of people gathered at the church Thursday night for a prayer service in her memory.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Troopers, she was pumping gas into her SUV when another woman backed her car into the gas pump, which then fell onto Caballes and caught fire. Troopers said two of her children were in the SUV when the fire broke out. A good Samaritan was able to help them escape to safety, but said he didn’t know the mom was trapped between the pump and her vehicle.

Loved ones said Caballes had five kids total, ranging in age from elementary school to college. Photos of Caballes – one with her husband and children – were on display inside the Catholic church during Thursday night’s prayer service as a heartbroken family tries to cope with the tragedy right before Christmas.

“To honor my mom, we ask you to wear a form of white and blue, those were some of her favorite colors,” one of the victim’s sons posted on Facebook. “My mommy was never a fan of the all black.”

A fundraiser set up by the East Lake High School baseball coach already raised nearly $100,000 by Friday morning.

Joanne Biggar
1d ago

That is the saddest thing I've heard!! My condolences to the family!! I'm sure the lady who caused it must feel terrible, too!! Prayers for all & the people who witnessed this tragedy!! 🙏🙏🙏

