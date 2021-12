Petersburg’s harbors get their share of boating visitors from all over the globe each year. For some, Petersburg is one stop on a much bigger journey. A sailing couple who hail from the southern part of France prepared this month to leave South Harbor headed south down the coast. They’ve taken their 50-foot aluminum sailboat named Hakea from Spitsbergen in the Svalbard Archipelago of Norway to Antarctica and the island of South Georgia. Over a decade ago, they started their sailing adventures with two different trips along the coast and islands of Norway. They’ve also seen abandoned Norwegian whaling stations on South Georgia, and were drawn to Petersburg because of its ties to that country.

ALASKA STATE ・ 12 DAYS AGO