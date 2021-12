For anglers, the helm area represents one of most valuable spaces on a fishing boat—aside from deck space itself. With the growing number of electronic angling and navigation tools, the helm—or dash, if you prefer—serves as a vessel’s nerve center, home to controls, displays, gauges, chargers, switches and more. Yet all of these items take up space, and eventually room on the dash can run out. The smaller your helm, the more quickly this occurs.

