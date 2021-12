Every year we hear the same Christmas songs again and again and again, the playlist seldom changing.While the supermarkets might stick rigidly to Slade and Wizzard, and the high street coffee shops prefer the gingerbread-and-eggnog stylings of Michael Buble, Norah Jones or the Rat Pack, variation is minimal and certain tracks just will not go away.You might wonder how much cash the writers of the more ubiquitous seasonal standards squirrel away every year and whether it’s really possible to live on the royalties.In Nick Hornby’s novel About a Boy (1998), Will Freeman does precisely that, living an agreeably idle...

MUSIC ・ 10 DAYS AGO