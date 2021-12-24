Safety road “MAAPP” announced by U.S. Ski and Snowboard

PARK CITY, Utah — The US Center for SafeSport , created the Minor Athlete Abuse Prevention Policies (MAAPP), a collection of proactive prevention and training policies for the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Movement , to help create a safer and healthier environment in which minor athletes can thrive.



The MAAPP was originally released in 2019 to support organizations and individuals in preventing abuse in sport and meeting requirements under federal law. An updated MAAPP featuring new and revised policies will go into effect on January 1, 2022. U.S. Ski & Snowboard’s 2022 MAAPP is posted to its website along with other athlete safety information. In addition to the MAAPP, the Center has provided additional resources to assist member clubs with communicating the requirements of the MAAPP to members:



Additionally, the Center is hosting free trainings in December 2021 that are specifically focused on the successful implementation of the MAAPP, including customized training sessions for coaches, parents, adult athletes, and administrators. These trainings will be available to members of both U.S. Ski & Snowboard and its member clubs, as well as to parents and any adult member within the Movement. Please note: These optional trainings do not count toward the SafeSport Trained Core and Refresher courses that are required by the MAAPP.

Sample MAAPP consent language:

