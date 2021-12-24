ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lack of emergency order or regulation doomed mask mandate

By The Associated Press
 2 days ago

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The state Supreme Court is just now releasing its rationale for why it ruled that Gov. Tom Wolf’s administration had no legal authority to require masks in Pennsylvania’s schools and child care centers amid a pandemic and surging cases of COVID-19.

The court ruled 6-0 on Dec. 10, immediately ending the statewide mask mandate.

The justices’ 58-page opinion released Thursday says the Legislature’s move in June to end Wolf’s COVID-19 emergency disaster declaration also eliminated any legal justification for a school mask mandate.

The justices say state law gives the state broad authority to protect public health, but it doesn’t empower a mask mandate without a regulation.

WTAJ

Dubois-Sandy Twp receive $200,000 grant for consolidation

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) – Since residents of the City of DuBois and Sandy Township voted yes on consolidation in November’s municipal election, the city and township have been working towards consolidating the two into one entity. The process is a long one with many steps to it, and costs as well. Earlier this week, […]
DUBOIS, PA
WTAJ

‘Unabomber’ Ted Kaczynski moved to prison medical facility

DENVER (AP) — The man known as the “Unabomber” has been transferred to a federal prison medical facility in North Carolina after spending the past two decades in a federal Supermax prison in Colorado for a series of bombings targeting scientists. Theodore Kaczynski, 79, was moved to the U.S. Bureau of Prison’s FMC Butner medical […]
DENVER, PA
WTAJ

State police receive 59 new troopers after graduation

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WTAJ)– More than 50 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey on Thursday, the Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police announced. Commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police Colonel Robert Evanchick announced that the 59 graduated cadets that represent the 162nd graduating cadet class were also assigned to their stations. For the […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WTAJ

Watch: Officer saves baby who wasn’t breathing at US airport

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — A security officer leaped over conveyor belt rollers and saved a 2-month-old boy who stopped breathing at a security checkpoint at Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey, newly released video shows. The footage, released Thursday by the U.S. Transportation Security Administration, shows TSA officer Cecilia Morales springing into action to resuscitate the […]
NEWARK, NJ
WTAJ

WTAJ

