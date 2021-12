Lockett is an alcohol and drug counselor who lives in Northeast Portland. Since my release from prison six months ago, I’ve made it a point to live my best life. After serving 17.5 years in prison for manslaughter due to driving under the influence, I’ve rejoined my brother and his wife in the Northeast Portland house that he and I grew up in. After so many years of being limited in what I could do, I’m embracing new experiences and opportunities – kayaking, traveling and even skydiving.

